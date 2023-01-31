VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Wildcats win; Proctor loses

The Adirondack girls volleyball team swept past visiting Frankfort-Schuyler Friday in the Center State.

The Wildcats won sets 25-19, 25-6 and 25-7.

Kaitlyn Spann has five kills and seven aces for Adirondack. Emma Flansburg had four kills and five aces.

Frankfort’s Carolyn Roser and Asia Coulthurst had a pair of kills each.

Adirondack (6-11) played at Canastota Monday. Results were not available at press time.

Frankfort (2-12) Hosted Dolgeville Monday. Results were not available at press time.

Proctor loses at the net

The Proctor girls volleyball team lost in four sets at Watertown Saturday in non-league play.

Watertown won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-17 before the Raiders took one 27-25. But Watertown won 25-11 to seal the win.

Proctor’s Kylee Nemeyer had five kills and a pair of aces. Ebby Sha had 16 assists, four aces and two kills.

Watertown’s Augusta Boomhower had six kills and teammates Kate Ciscell and Adele Lanphear had five each.

Proctor (2-10) played at Whitesboro Monday. Results were not available at press time.

Westmo volleyball wins

The Westmoreland girls volleyball team won in four sets at Waterville in the Center State Saturday.

Set scores were not submitted.

Westmoreland’s Ava Geglia had 11 kills and six aces. Tessie Shafer had 18 assists and seven kills. Bailee Serianni had 20 assists, six kills and two aces.

Waterville statistics were not submitted.

Westmoreland (8-9) played at Sherburne-Earlville Monday. Results were not available at press time.

Waterville (5-10) played at Clinton Monday. Results were not available at press time.

CVA volleyball Ekes out win

The CVA boys volleyball team needed all five sets to beat host Westmoreland Saturday in Section III league play.

Westmoreland won the first set 25-21 then lost 25-17. The Bulldogs won 25-18 but CVA bounced back to win sets 25-20 and 15-8 to take the match.

CVA got 11 kills, 11 digs and nine aces from Braydin Clark. Brayden Huntley had 27 assists, nine digs, five aces and three kills.

Westmoreland’s Carter McGregor had nine kills, two assists, two aces and two digs.

CVA (5-3) hosts Little Falls in the league at 6:45 tonight.

Westmoreland (1-6) hosts RFA at 7 tonight in the league.

VVS wins in four

The VVS boys volleyball team beat host Sauquoit Valley in four sets Saturday in Section III league play.

VVS lost the first set 28-26 then ran off three in a row — 25-22, 25-23 and 25-14.

VVS (7-2) hosts Mount Markham in the league at 7 tonight.

Sauquoit (5-3) visits Canastota at 6:30 tonight in the league.