VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: VVS shuts out Westmo; Warriors blank Raiders

The Vernon-Verona-Sherrill boys volleyball team got a three-set win at Westmoreland in Section III league play Monday.

The Red Devils won sets 25-15, 25-17 and 25-16.

VVS improved to 8-2. Nolan Robinson had nine kills, three aces and three digs. Eli Albro had seven kills and three digs. Ryan Mitchell had 23 assists, three kills, three aces and two digs.

Westmoreland falls to 1-7. Carter McGregor had three kills and three digs. Dakota Sill had 14 digs, three assists and three aces.

VVS Hosted Mount Markham in the league Tuesday. Results were not available at press time.

Westmoreland Hosted Rome Free Academy in the league Tuesday. Results were not available at press time.

Warriors blank Raiders

The Whitesboro girls volleyball team won all three sets at home against Thomas R. Proctor High School in the Tri-Valley League Monday.

The Warriors won the sets 25-15, 25-15 and 25-19.

Riley Collis had 11 kills, five digs, three aces and two assists. Tessa Nash had 23 assists.

For Proctor, Kylee Nemeyer had three kills and Ebby Sha had 12 assists, three digs and a pair of aces.

Whitesboro (11-2) hosts VVS at 7 Tonight in the TVL.

Proctor (2-11) Hosted New Hartford Tues. Results were not available at press time.

RFA Cruises past ES-M

The Rome Free Academy girls volleyball team swept visiting East Syracuse Minoa Monday in the TVL.

The Black Knights won the sets 25-16, 25-18 and 25-23.

Elizabeth Hanba had 10 kills, 16 digs and two blocks for RFA. Thylia Keoviengsamay had 22 assists, eight digs and two kills.

ES-M’s Akout Kuany had 10 kills and four digs while Margaret Mading and Brooke Kirkpatrick had 30 digs each.

RFA (10-2) hosts New Hartford at 6:30 pm Thursday in the league.

Spartans dominate at the net

The New Hartford girls volleyball team beat host Carthage in three sets Monday in non-league play.

The Spartans won the sets 25-18, 26-24 and 25-13.

Makenzie Desmarais had 14 kills, 12 digs and a pair of aces for New Hartford. Elise Courto had 12 kills, 12 digs, three aces and two blocks. Abby O’Connor had 32 assists, 11 digs and two aces.

Statistics for Carthage were not submitted.

New Hartford (13-1) Hosted Proctor Tuesday in the league. Results were not available at press time.

Dolgeville volleyball wins

The Dolgeville girls volleyball team swept past host Frankfort-Schuyler Monday in the Center State.

The Blue Devils won sets 25-14, 25-9 and 25-16.

Statistics for Dolgeville were not submitted.

Amber Jacobs had two kills and Isabella Suppa had two aces and two digs.

Dolgeville (13-3) travels to Adirondack at 7 tonight in the league.

Frankfort (2-13) ends its regular season at Herkimer at 7 tonight in the league.