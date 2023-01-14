VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Spartans win; also, Oneida, HP, RFA, Proctor, ‘Stota, CVA, Oneida

Spartans win in five

The New Hartford girls volleyball team needed all five sets to beat visiting TVL foe Whitesboro Thursday.

Whitesboro won the first set 25-22 then the Spartans rallied with set wins of 25-13 and 25-18. The Warriors won a set 25-17 to force a deciding set. New Hartford won it 15-13 and won the match.

Makenzie Desmarais had 30 kills and 12 digs for New Hartford. Elise Courto had 10 kills, 25 digs and three blocks. Abby O’Connor had 44 assists and 21 digs.

Whitesboro’s Riley Collis had 23 kills and eight digs. Kylee Decarr had 13 kills and 13 digs. Tessa Nash had 45 assists and four digs.

New Hartford (11-1) plays at Carthage at 7 pm Tuesday in non-league play.

Whitesboro (8-2) hosts Watertown at 12:30 on Monday in non-league play.

Oneida volleyball sweeps HP

The Oneida girls volleyball won all three sets against host Holland Patent Thursday in non-league competition. Oneida won sets 25-10, 25-23 and 25-18.

Katie Kinney had seven kills and four digs. Ella McKay had 17 assists, two digs and two aces.

HP’s Isabella Makarchuk had seven kills and a pair of aces. Emily Paladino had three kills and eight digs.

Oneida (6-5) visits Thomas R. Proctor High School in Utica in the TVL at 7 pm Tuesday.

HP (1-8) hosts Adirondack in the Center State at 12:30 today.

RFA volleyball beats Proctor

The RFA girls volleyball team shut out host Thomas R. Proctor High School in Utica Thursday in TVL action.

The Black Knights won the sets 25-19, 25-14 and 25-11.

RFA’s Elizabeth Hanba and Kassity Cruz had six kills each. Thylia Keoviengsamay had 16 assists, 13 digs and four aces.

Statistics for Proctor were not submitted.

RFA (7-2) hosts Oneida at 6:30 pm Thursday in the league.

Proctor (1-9) hosts Oneida at 7 pm Tuesday in the league.

Bulldogs fall in three sets

The Westmoreland girls volleyball team lost in three sets to visiting Canastota Thursday in the Center State.

The Raiders won sets 25-18, 25-16 and 25-10.

Ava Geglia had six kills and five aces for Westmoreland. Bailee Serianni had nine assists and three aces.

Statistics for Canastota were not submitted.

Westmoreland (6-7) hosts Sauquoit Valley at 7 pm on Wednesday in the league.

Canastota Tops CVA

The Canastota boys volleyball team fell behind two sets to one against Central Valley Academy but rallied for a five-set win Thursday in Section III league play at home.

Canastota won the first set 25-17 before CVA won sets 27-25 and 25-18. But the Raiders bounced back to win sets 25-20 and 15-10 to win the match.

Canastota’s Braden Rowe had 12 kills and two digs. Andrew Haddad had 11 assists, five kills and five digs.

CVA’s statistics were not submitted. CVA (3-1) hosts Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in league play at 6:45 pm Thursday.

Chittenango Tops Oneida at the net

The Chittenango boys volleyball team won a match between two 3-0 teams in Section III Thursday, defeating host Oneida.

The Bears won the sets 25-20, 25-21 and 25-19.

Chittenango’s Landon Parks had 11 kills, four aces and three digs. Cole Thomas had 26 assists and a pair of aces.

Oneida’s Spencer Ingmire had 11 kills and four digs. Rob Paul had 26 assists, four digs and two aces.

Oneida (3-1) hosts Little Falls at 6:30 pm Monday in the league.