VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: RFA sweeps ES-M; Spartans shutout Oneida

RFA volleyball sweeps ES-M

The Rome Free Academy girls volleyball team won all three sets at East Syracuse-Minoa in the Tri-Valley League Saturday.

The Black Knights won the sets 25-22, 25-15 and 25-14.

Elizabeth Hanba and Kassity Cruz had eight kills each for RFA. Shannen Calandra had 19 digs and three aces. Alyce Frost had 13 digs, five kills and three assists. Thylia Keoviengsamay had 20 assists, 10 digs and four aces.

ESM’s Margaret Mading had seven kills and Natalie Peterson had 22 assists and four digs.

RFA (8-2) visits Holland Patent at 7 pm Thursday in the league.

Spartans shutout Oneida

The New Hartford girls volleyball team got a 3-0 win at home over Oneida in the TVL Saturday.

The Spartans won sets 25-10, 25-16 and 25-10.

Makenzie Desmarais had 17 kills and Elise Courto had 14 kills for New Hartford. Abby O’Connor had 32 assists.

Oneida’s Katie Kinney had three kills and five digs. Saige Meehan had two kills and seven digs.

New Hartford (12-1) played at Camden Monday in the league. Results were not available at press time.

Oneida (6-7) Hosted Whitesboro in the league Monday. Results were not available at press time.

Sauquoit Tops Westmo in volleyball

The Sauquoit Valley boys volleyball team swept Westmoreland at home in Section III play Saturday.

The set scores were 25-21, 25-21, 25-11.

Nick Giuliano had 31 assists for Sauquoit. Mason Farrell and Quincy Stayton each had 15 kills and Alan Brown had eight.

Justin Jennings had five kills for Westmoreland. Dakota Sill had five digs and Jeremy Rigglers had four.

Sauquoit (3-2) plays at Little Falls at 6:45 tonight in the league.

Westmoreland (1-4) plays at Cincinnati at 6:30 tonight in the league.

Oneida Tops HVAC

The Oneida boys volleyball team won in three sets over host VVS Saturday in Section III.

Oneida won sets 25-20, 25-11 and 25-21.

Oneida’s Tom Lacy had nine kills and Quinn Jennings had eight. Rob Paul had 28 assists.

Statistics for VVS were not submitted.

Oneida (4-1) plays at Central Valley Academy at 6:45 tonight in the league.

VVS (5-1) hosts Chittenango at 6:45 tonight in the league.