VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: RC Central defeats Douglas to snap 6-match losing streak

RAPID CITY, SD – It’s been a rough start to the season for the Rapid City Central volleyball team and first year head Coach Hope Hammerbeck.

The Cobblers have only won one out of their first 11 matches.

But the Cobblers snapped a 6-match losing streak on Tuesday by defeating the Douglas Patriots, 3 sets to 1.

The set scores were 23-25, 27-25, 25-23 and 25-14.

The Cobblers improve to 2-10 and the season while the Patriots fall to 3-7.

Central will host Sioux Falls Jefferson and Roosevelt on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17.

Meanwhile, Douglas will travel to Mitchell on Sept. 17 to play the Kernels.

Volleyball Scores

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-6, 25-11, 25-14

Brandon Valley def. Brookings, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15

Edgemont def. Hemingford, Neb., 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15

Freeman def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-19, 29-27, 25-9

Hill City def. Hot Springs, 25-12, 25-21, 25-9

Howard def. Menno, 25-17, 15-25, 25-14, 25-23

Huron def. Yankton, 25-22, 25-18, 16-25, 25-21

Jones County def. White River, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19

Madison def. Ethan, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18

Milbank def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 25-11, 25-11

Miller def. Northwestern, 25-12, 24-26, 25-16, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Timber Lake, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Redfield, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21

North Central Co-Op def. Langford, 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-13

Potter County def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17

Rapid City Central def. Douglas, 23-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-14

Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14

St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-15, 21-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-6

Scotland def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 30-28, 25-10, 22-25, 25-19

Sioux Falls Christian def. Vermillion, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Watertown, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

Spearfish def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12

Tea Area def. Parker, 25-20, 25-15, 25-9

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Bon Homme, 15-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-15

Warner def. Ipswich, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13

Wessington Springs def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 21-25, 25-11, 25-15, 25-13

Irene-Wakonda Invite

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 19-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11