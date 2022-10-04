Volleyball roundup: Paynesville keeps rolling, beats Montevideo – West Central Tribune

MONTEVIDEO — Since Sept. 10, no one has been able to slow down the Paynesville volleyball team.

That trend continued on Monday as the Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 11 matches.

They beat host Montevideo in four sets in a non-conference match, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21.

Paynesville’s last loss came on the Thunder Hawks’ home court with a loss to BOLD in the first round of the Montevideo Tournament.

The Bulldogs had double-digit kills from Kyleigh Tangen (14) and Emma Flanders (13). Flanders also had a team-high 16 kills along with two ace serves. Tangen tallied eight digs and 1-1/2 ace blocks. Setter Rayna Spanier came up with 39 set assists and three ace serves.

Avery Koenen was Montevideo’s top Attacker with a match-high 18 kills. She also led the Thunder Hawks in digs (seven) and ace blocks (five).

Paynesville next plays Royalton in a Central Minnesota Conference match at 7 pm Thursday in Paynesville. Montevideo faces a quick turnaround. The Thunder Hawks are scheduled to play at 7:30 pm Tuesday at Minnewaska for a West Central Conference match in Glenwood.

Paynesville 3, Montevideo 1

Paynesville (15-4) 17 25 25 25

Montevideo (3-11) 25 19 22 21

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Emma Stanley 1, Kyleigh Tangen 1, Emma Flanders 2, Kaydence Roeske 2, Lexy Frank 1, Rayna Spanier 3 … Set assists: Spanier 39 … Hitting (kills): Tangen 14, Flanders 13, Roeske 9, Frank 6, Spanier 3… Blocking (aces): Tangen 1-1/2, Flanders 1, Frank 1-1/2, Maddie Frieler 1/2, Spanier 1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Stanley 12, Tangen 8, Flanders 16, Frank 5, Spanier 8

Montevideo

Serving (aces): Taya Weber 2, Maren Nelson 2, Teagan Epema 2, Avery Koenen 1, Avery Williams 1 … Set assists: Tenley Epema 35, Nelson 1, A. Koenen 1… Hitting (kills): A. Koenen 18, Emmie Koenen 7, Nelson 5, Williams 3, Weber 1, Tea. Epema 1 … Blocking (aces): A. Koenen 5, Ten. Epema 3, Nelson 2, E. Koenen 2, Tea. Epema 1 … Digs (5 or more): A. Koenen 7

The Central Minnesota Christian School Bluejays earned their sixth win this season with a sweep over Ortonville at Prinsburg.

Bluejays junior middle hitter Janessa Erickson paced the Bluejays. She recorded a team-best 10 kills.

CMCS is scheduled to play at 7:30 pm Tuesday at Renville County West in Renville.

Ortonville (3-11) 18 22 20

CMCS (6-10) 25 25 25

Ortonville

Stats unavailable

CMCS

Serving (aces): Avery Duininck 3, Carrie Mulder 2, Lauren Taatjes 1, CC Roiseland 1 … Set assists: Ava Schneiderman 10, A. Duininck 6, Sienna Duininck 9… Hitting (kills): Janessa Erickson 10, Lilly Mellema 8, Emmi Braem 6, A. Duininck 3… Blocking (aces): Hannah Graves 1, Mulder 1, Taatjes 1… Digs (5 or more): Roiseland 8, Maddy Vander Ark 7