VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Oneida wins, Bulldogs, NY Mills, HP, Whitesboro

Oneida wins its Inaugural tourney

The Oneida boys volleyball team won the Inaugural tournament it hosted this past weekend. Oneida beat Catskill in the Finals of the six-team event.

In the first round, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill defeated Ichabod Crane while Chittenango beat Sauquoit Valley. Catskill, which had a bye, beat Chittenango to reach the finals. Oneida, which also had a bye, defeated VVS.

The All-Tournament team was: most outstanding player Spencer Ingmire of Oneida; Quinn Jennings and Ryan Paul of Oneida; Devin Geurrary and Chris Console of Catskill; Micah Alpuerto of Chittenango and Nolan Robinson of VVS.

Bulldogs beat Magicians

The Westmoreland boys volleyball team got a 3-0 win at home over Herkimer Friday in Section III.

The Bulldogs won the sets 25-16, 25-15 and 25-15.

Westmoreland’s Rylan Kryczkowski had six kills and three blocks. Carter McGregor had 10 assists and nine aces.

Statistics for Herkimer were not submitted.

Westmoreland (1-3) hosts Mount Markham at 6:45 pm on Thursday in the league.

Herkimer (0-4) hosts Little Falls at 6:45 pm Thursday in the league.

NY Mills shut out Frankfort

The New York Mills girls volleyball team defeated Frankfort-Schuyler in straight sets on the road Friday in the Center State.

The Marauders won the sets 25-12, 25-17, 25-10.

Statistics for New York Mills were not submitted.

For Frankfort, Haley McKernan had two kills and two aces.

New York Mills (5-6) plays at Old Forge at 7 pm Wednesday in the league.

Frankfort-Schuyler (2-9) hosts Little Falls in the league at 7 pm Wednesday.

HP volleyball wins

The Holland Patent girls volleyball team won 3-0 over visiting Adirondack Saturday in the Center State.

The Golden Knights won sets 25-18, 25-17 and 25-17.

HP’s Isabella Makarchuk had 16 kills, seven aces and two assists. Julia Racha had 14 assists, two kills and two digs.

Statistics for Adirondack were not submitted.

HP (2-8) hosts Beaver River at 7 tonight in non-league play.

Adirondack (4-9) plays a league match against Utica Academy of Science at 7 pm Wednesday.

Whitesboro Cruises past Watertown

The Whitesboro girls volleyball team won in three straight sets over visiting Watertown Monday in non-league play.

The Warriors won the sets 25-17, 25-15 and 25-17.

Statistics for Whitesboro were not provided.

Watertown’s Kate Ciscell had seven kills and two blocks.

Whitesboro (9-2) hosts league foe East Syracuse Minoa at 7 pm Thursday.