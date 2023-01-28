VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Oneida blanks RFA; Sauquoit shuts out Herkimer

The Oneida boys volleyball team won all three sets at home against Rome Free Academy in a Section III league match Thursday.

Oneida won the sets 25-15, 25-15 and 25-22.

Oneida’s Quinn Jennings had 13 kills and teammate Spencer Ingmire had 12. Rob Paul had 37 assists, three digs and two kills.

RFA’s Sonepith Keoviengsamay and Casey Podkowka had 11 kills each.

Oneida (6-1) plays at Cincinnati at 2 today in the league.

RFA (1-4) travels to Mount Markham at 2 today in the league.

Sauquoit shuts out Herkimer

The Sauquoit Valley boys volleyball team defeated Herkimer in three sets at home Thursday in the Section III league competition.

The set wins were 25-10, 25-19 and 25-12.

Sauquoit’s Nick Giuliano had 19 assists. Alan Brown had seven kills and both Mason Farrell and Quincy Stayton had six each.

Statistics for Herkimer were not submitted.

Sauquoit Valley (5-2) plays at VVS at 2:30 today in the league.

Herkimer (0-6) hosts Canastota at 2:30 pm today in the league.

RFA girls volleyball wins

The RFA girls volleyball team won in three straight sets against host Holland Patent in a non-league match Thursday.

The Black Knights won the sets 25-15, 25-10 and 25-18.

RFA’s Elizabeth Hanba had 12 kills and Thylia Keoviengsamay had 27 assists, three kills, three digs and two blocks.

HP’s Moira Dowd had three kills and Brianna Mullins had 11 digs.

RFA (9-2) hosts East Syracuse Minoa in the TVL at 6:30 pm on Monday.

HP (2-9) plays at VVS in non-league play at 7:30 pm Monday.