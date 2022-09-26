Volleyball roundup: NLS, MACCRAY wrap up Showcase – West Central Tribune

BURNSVILLE — New London-Spicer went 2-1 and MACCRAY was 0-3 on the final day of the two-day Minnesota High School Volleyball Showcase on Saturday.

The tournament was played at the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse.

NLS opened Saturday with a 25-19, 25-14 loss to Norwood Young America. The Wildcats then rebounded with victories over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-20, 25-20, and Mounds Park Academy, 25-17, 25-22.

NLS (14-7) lost twice on Friday, falling 2-0 to Pequot Lakes and Jackson County Central. NLS is host to Paynesville at 7 pm Tuesday.

“We placed 13th out of 16th of tough — many state-ranked — teams,” said WIldcats head Coach Tina Peterson. “It was a tough tourney and it was nice to finish on a high note, winning our last two matches.”

On Saturday, MACCRAY lost to Mayer Lutheran 21-25, 25-14, 21-19, Mabel-Canton 25-15, 22-25, 15-10 and Kenyon-Wanamingo 25-12, 16-25, 15-11.

MACCRAY (7-7), which won matches Friday over Legacy Christian and Fillmore Central by 2-0 scores, plays Canby at 7:15 pm Tuesday in Clara City,

How Area Teams Fareed

New London-Spicer

Serving (aces): Ellary Peterson 1, Grace Truscinski 3, Avery Rich 2, Kedra Gerhardson 2, Ava Hauer 3, Dakota Rich 4 … Set assists: Emma Madison 1, Gerhardson 43, Hauer 23 … Hitting (kills): Peterson 28, Truscinski 10, A. Rich 11, Ava Carlson 20, Madison 7, Gerhardson 11, D. Rich 2 … Blocking (aces): Peterson 9, Truscinski 1/2, A. Rich 1-1/2, Carlson 5-1/2, Madison 2, Gerhardson 3-1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Peterson 32, Truscinski 22, A. Rich 23, Gerhardson 15, Hauer 7, D. Rich 25

Litchfield wound up with a 4-1 record at the Dassel-Cokato Invitational, falling to Rocori 25-19, 25-19 in the final.

The Dragons (11-8) beat Eden Valley-Watkins, Mankato East and Rockford by identical 2-0 scores before facing the Spartans (9-3).

Litchfield is host to Rockford at 7:30 pm Tuesday in a Wright County Conference match.

