Volleyball roundup: Minneota Dominates MACCRAY – West Central Tribune

MARSHALL — After showing it could play with Minneota in the regular season, the MACCRAY volleyball team was hoping to show it could finally beat Minneota on the biggest stage.

In the regular season, the Vikings had a five-set win and a four-set win over the Wolverines. MACCRAY was hoping to change its fortunes in the Section 3A-North Championship match.

“Our goal was to stay consistent and defend,” said Wolverines head coach Tory Brouwer.

MACCRAY junior Annie Bourne gets under the ball for a pass during the Section 3A-North Championship match against Minneota on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Instead, Minneota saved its most dominant performance of the rivalry at the R/A Facility at Southwest Minnesota State University.

The Vikings advanced to the 3A Championship with a sweep on Thursday, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15.

“We know MACCRAY is a well-balanced, strong Offensive team,” said Minneota head Coach Hayley Fruin. “We just knew we had to be in-system as often as we could; passing was really important tonight. We had to spread the ball around as well because they block really well. We had to try to get them out of system as much as we could.”

Minneota jumped out to a fast start with a 9-1 lead to start the first set. In that opening stretch, Vikings junior outside hitter Ella Johnson had four of her nine kills.

MACCRAY sophomore Alexis Nurmi, left, and freshman Brielle Janssen, right, go for a block on Minneota’s Ella Johnson during the Section 3A-North Championship match on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“She has worked so hard these last few weeks on getting more confidence and getting a little better at her defense,” Fruin said of Johnson. “She can set herself up with a good, quality swing and taking smart shots.”

The second set proved to be closer early on as both teams were tied at 3-3. The Vikings once again got hot, rattling off eight of the next nine points to go ahead 11-4 before MACCRAY called a timeout. The Wolverines only got as close as four the rest of the second set.

“We didn’t stay very consistent,” Brouwer said. “We gave up runs here and there. It really beat us up.

“We didn’t come out aggressive like we needed to.”

Young MACCRAY fans cheer on the Wolverines as Sydney Thein gets ready to serve during the Section 3A-North Championship match against Minneota on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Vikings keyed on slowing down Sydney Thein on the outside and Brielle Janssen up the middle. Thein had eight kills, followed by seven by Janssen.

“They work really well together with their back row and front row, and their setter’s great,” said Thein, who also had 12 set assists and 11 digs. “They got us out of our groove and we were out of system a lot.”

Needing some sort of boost, MACCRAY adjusted his offense from a 6-2 to a 5-1. It had worked in the sub-section semifinals against Canby, so the Wolverines went to the well again and took a 9-8 lead.

“We showed a little tenacity with (the 5-1), which is always nice,” Brouwer said.

Keeping an eye on Janssen and the swing play, the Vikings’ defense slowed down the 5-1. Minneota went on a six-point run to go ahead 14-9. They never looked back. Lyzah Sussner led the Vikings’ back row with 19 digs. Kenadi Arndt patrolled the net with four of her team’s eight ace blocks.

The Vikings will face Russell-Tyler-Ruthton for the 3A Championship at 5 pm Saturday back at SMSU. The Knights won the South sub-section Championship with a sweep of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12.

The Wolverines conclude the season at 21-11. Ranked in the top 10 throughout the season, the Wolverines Graduate six seniors: Lily Hultgren, Sydney Thein, Alexis Noble, Alexis Ulferts, Jordan Thein and Alix Bristle.

“I’m just excited,” Sydney Thein said of the Wolverines’ future prospects. “We have a couple freshmen and a sophomore and they’ll be really good. I’m excited for them and I know they’ll work hard in the gym. Good luck to them in the future.

Sydney capped it off, saying, “I’m really proud of our season.”

MACCRAY freshman Emma Thein, 14, attacks the ball against Minneota blockers Megan Krog, 1, and Elivia Faris during the Section 3A-North Championship match on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the R/A Facility in Marshall. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Minneota (30-3) 25 25 25

MACCRAY (21-11) 12 15 15

MinneotaServing (aces): Ireland Stassen 2, Abigail Rolbiecki 1, Grace Hennen 1 … Set assists: Stassen 23, Neveah Hennen 8, Lyzah Sussner 3… Hitting (kills): Stassen 11, Ella Johnson 9, Elivia Faris 7, Emma Bottelberghe 6, Megan Krog 2, Kenadi Arndt 2… Blocking (aces): Arndt 4, Stassen 2, Johnson 1, Faris 1 … Digs (5 or more): Sussner 19, Stassen 9, Rolbiecki 9, G. Hennen 9, Johnson 7

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): none… Set assists: Sydney Thein 12, Annie Bourne 10 … Hitting (kills): S. Thein 8, Brielle Janssen 7, Emma Thein 4, Jordan Thein 2, Kori Bristle 2, Lexi Nurmi 1… Blocking (aces): S. Thein 1 … Digs (5 or more): Nurmi 13, S. Thein 11, Janssen 9, E. Thein 8, J. Thein 6, Bristle 6

Defending state Class A Champion Mayer Lutheran beat BOLD for the Section 2A-North Championship at Mankato East High School.

BOLD, the second seed, finishes its season with a 22-4-1 record.

Mayer Lutheran (25-5) plays for the Section 3A title and a berth in the state tournament at 6 pm Saturday at St. Peter High School. The Crusaders played the winner of Cleveland and Cedar Mountain, which played for the 2A-South title late Thursday at Mankato East.

BOLD (22-4-1) 25 18 14 13

Mayer Lutheran (25-5) 21 25 25 25