VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Marauders victorious; Spartans Sweep Raiders

The New York Mills girls volleyball team defeated host Owen D. Young in three sets Tuesday in the Center State.

The Marauders won the sets 25-22, 25-20 and 25-17.

Jasmene Duymaz had 12 kills and three blocks for New York Mills. Lily Comenale had 10 digs and two aces.

Statistics for Owen D. Young were not submitted.

New York Mills (6-7) ended the regular season hosting Remsen in the league Wednesday. Results were not available at press time.

Spartans Sweep Raiders

The New Hartford girls volleyball team swept visiting Thomas R. Proctor High School Tuesday in the TVL.

The Spartans won the sets 25-13, 25-21 and 25-14.

Makenzie Desmarais had 10 kills, nine digs and three aces in the win. Teammate Elise Courto had nine kills and 10 digs. Abby O’Connor had 22 assists, six aces and four digs.

Proctor’s Tiana Palmer had three kills and two digs while Ebby Sha had 12 assists and two kills.

New Hartford (14-1) ends the regular season at RFA at 6:30 Tonight in the TVL.

Proctor (2-12) travels to East Syracuse Minoa for its regular season finale at 6:30 tonight in the league.

Canastota edges Sauquoit

The Canastota boys volleyball team won the fifth and deciding set to take Tuesday’s match at home over Sauquoit Valley in Section III league play.

Sauquoit won the opening set 25-21 then Canastota won sets 25-23 and 25-22 before Sauquoit won a set 25-22 to force a deciding set. The Raiders won the fifth set 15-11.

Canastota’s Kenneth Relyea had nine kills, eight assists and three digs. Andrew Haddad had seven kills, 14 digs, five blocks, three assists and two aces.

Statistics for Sauquoit were not provided.

Canastota (7-3) plays at Mount Markham at 6:45 tonight in the league.

Sauquoit (5-4) hosts Oneida at 7 tonight in the league.

RFA boys volleyball wins

The RFA boys volleyball team swept past host Westmoreland in Section III play Tuesday.

RFA won the sets 25-10, 25-13 and 25-16.

RFA’s Sonepith Keoviengsamay had 14 kills, 11 aces and three digs. Casey Podkowka had 10 kills, four blocks and two digs.

Westmoreland’s Carter McGregor and Rylan Kryczkowski each had three kills. Dakota Sill had 15 digs.

RFA (3-4) will be at Little Falls at 7 tonight in the league.

Westmoreland (1-8) plays at Herkimer at 2:15 pm Saturday in the league.