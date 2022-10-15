Volleyball Roundup — Lady Cardinals clinch a playoff spot — Herald Democrat

Herald Democrat

POTTSBORO — The third-place Pottsboro Lady Cardinals outlasted Bonham, 25-16, 25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 16-14 to clinch a playoff spot in District 11-3A.

It is the third straight postseason appearance for Pottsboro (27-9, 6-3), which remained a half-game in front of Blue Ridge in the standings with three matches left and Pottsboro travels to Blue Ridge to end the regular season.

The Lady Cardinals will host Gunter on Tuesday night.

Gunter 3, Leonard 0

In Gunter, Rayanna Mauldin had 13 kills as first-place Gunter beat Leonard, 25-7, 25-11, 25-6, in 11-3A action.

Hanna Rubis added 10 kills while Madison Smith and Chloe Johnson each chipped in five kills for Gunter (32-6, 9-0), which plays at Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge 3, Howe 0

In Blue Ridge, Korie Bouse had 10 assists and four digs during the Lady Bulldogs’ 25-10, 25-12, 25-20 loss against fourth-place Blue Ridge in 11-3A action.

Talia Bjorn put down four kills, Emery Snapp chipped in three kills, Teagan Stubblefield collected seven digs and Jordan Brunner and Reese Smith each totaled four digs for Howe (7-27, 0-10), which hosts Bonham on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge (20-12, 6-4) clinched a playoff spot with the win.

District 13-5A

Melissa 3, Sherman 1

In Melissa, the Lady Bearcats suffered a 16-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-25 loss against third-place Melissa in district action.

Sherman will host Greenville on Tuesday night.

Melissa (26-15, 6-3) clinched a playoff spot with the win.

Lovejoy 3, Denison 0

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-7, 25-6, 25-9 loss against second-place Lovejoy in district action.

Denison (9-27, 1-8) will travel to Melissa on Tuesday night.

Lovejoy (22-13, 9-1) plays at Princeton on Tuesday.

District 11-4A

Frisco Panther Creek 3, Van Alstyne 1

In Frisco, the third-place Lady Panthers suffered a 15-20, 20-25, 25-11, 19-25 loss against fifth-place Frisco Panther Creek in district action.

Van Alstyne (18-18, 3-4), which is tied with Anna in the standings, hosts Aubrey on Tuesday night.

Frisco Panther Creek (10-22, 2-5) plays at Ranchview on Tuesday.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 3, Valley View 0

In Valley View, Addisen McBride had 15 kills and seven digs as Whitesboro defeated Valley View, 25-15, 25-14, 25-15, in district action.

Natalie Carpenter and Izzy Gabbert added six kills apiece, Maddy Cole handed out 13 assists, Keely Hartless totaled 11 assists, nine digs and three aces and Abby Robinson collected 10 digs for Whitesboro (23-17, 3-8), which hosts Paradise on Tuesday.

Valley View (3-34, 0-11) plays at Pilot Point on Tuesday

Ponder 3, S&S 1

In Sadler, Marlee Howard had 12 kills and 13 digs during the fourth-place Lady Rams’ 25-16, 22-25, 18-25, 21-25 loss against second-place Ponder in district action.

Kendal Fellegy totaled 11 kills and 17 digs, Grace Hyde added six kills and three blocks, Paige Turner chipped in five kills and Brenna Howard handed out 35 assists for S&S (32-8, 6-5), which will host third-place Callisburg it’s Tuesday.

Ponder (26-14, 10-1) clinched a playoff spot with the win.

District 10-2A

Lindsay 3, Tioga 0

In Tioga, Kelsee Vandagriff had six kills and four blocks during fourth-place Tioga’s 17-26, 16-25, 11-25 loss against first-place Lindsay in district action.

Gabby Ayala finished with three kills, three aces and 11 digs for Tioga (15-21, 0-3), which hosts Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

Lindsay (29-9, 3-0) travels to Collinsville on Tuesday.

District 11-2A

Whitewright 3, Trenton 0

In Trenton, Ashton Long had nine kills, eight digs and three aces as first-place Whitewright defeated fourth-place Trenton, 25-16, 25-15, 25-14, in district action.

Rylie Godbey added seven kills and nine digs for Whitewright (29-10, 6-0), which hosts Sam Rayburn on Tuesday night.