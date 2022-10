Volleyball roundup: KMS places third at Underwood tournament – West Central Tribune

UNDERWOOD — The Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg volleyball team finished in third place at a tournament in Underwood Thursday.

In pool play, the Fighting Saints went 2-1 with wins over Ashby (25-19, 25-6) and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (25-14, 22-25, 16-14). In the third-place match, KMS beat Sebeka in three sets (25-23, 23-25, 15-11).

Shakira Olson and Taylor Haats each had 25 total kills for the Fighting Saints. Haats also had 14 digs and six ace serves. Olivia Noble came up with 93 set assists.

KMS (10-17) now Waits for seeds for Section 6A-South to be released Saturday.

Team scores

KMS 2, Ashby 0 (25-19, 25-6)

New York Mills 2, KMS 0 (25-23, 28-26)

KMS 2, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 1 (25-14, 22-25, 16-14)

Third-place match: KMS 2, Sebeka 1 (25-23, 23-25, 15-11)

How Area Teams Fareed

KMS

Serving (aces): Elsa Gjerde 7, Josie Gjerde 3, Julia Carlson 1, Olivia Noble 3, Avery Joyce 1, Taylor Haats 6 … Set assists: E. Gjerde 1, J. Gjerde 1, Carlson 1, Savannah Peterson 1, Noble 93, Emily Wagner 1 … Hitting (kills): Katie Klaphake 17, Peterson 7, Noble 6, Shakira Olson 25, Haats 25, Sophia Oerter 7, Maddie Luft 16, Emily Wagner 7 … Blocking (aces): Peterson 1, Haats 1, Luft 6 … Digs (5 or more): E. Gjerde 22, J. Gjerde 21, Carlson 13, Klaphake 5, Noble 12, Olson 6, Joyce 43, Haats 14

Minnewaska split its four matches at a tournament in Fergus Falls. The Lakers’ wins came against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (25-23, 25-16) and Lake of the Woods (25-23, 25-12).

Dreya Barsness led Minnewaska in kills (29) and ace serves (six). Haley Shea put up 67 set assists, and Avery Fier had a Laker-best 37 digs.

Minnewaska will compete in the Section 3AA-North tournament starting Friday, Oct. 28. Seeding takes place Friday.

Team scores

Pequot Lakes 2, Minnewaska 0 (25-23, 25-16)

Minnewaska 2, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0 (25-23, 25-16)

Minnewaska 2, Lake of the Woods 0 (25-23, 25-12)

West Central Area 2, Minnewaska 0 (25-19, 27-25)

How Area Teams Fareed

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Avery Fier 5, Brooklyn Meyer 3, Dreya Barsness 6, Haillie Schultz 4, Haley Shea 4, Olivia MacDonald 2 … Set assists: Fier 3, Dacia Fleury 2, Barsness 5, Schultz 2, Shea 67 … Hitting (kills): Fier 26, Flauery 20, Barsness 29, Schultz 5, Shea 2, Miaya Guggisberg 12 … Blocking (aces): Fier 2, Fleury 3, Schultz 1, Shea 1/2, Guggisberg 1-1/2 … Digs (5 or more): Fier 37, Meyer 9, Fleury 21, Barsness 13, Schultz 18, Shea 24