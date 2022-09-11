VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy, Northside Methodist teams win tourneys | High-school

Houston Academy wins Dothan JV Tournament

Houston Academy’s junior varsity volleyball team won all five of its matches on Saturday to win the Dothan JV Tournament

The Raiders defeated Wicksburg 25-16, 25-13, Charles Henderson 25-5, 25-17 and Rehobeth 27-25, 25-22 in pool play before beating Dothan 25-14, 25-16 in the semifinals and Pike Road in the Finals 25-18, 30-28.

Millie Gay earned 21 kills and seven aces, Emma Armstrong delivered 12 kills and 10 aces and Monika Howard amassed 17 kills. Rosemary Clark had 10 kills, while Molly Rutland had 48 assists and eight aces. Emily Maddox added eight kills and five digs, while Emily Adams had 12 digs and Louisa Faulk four digs. Lib McRae delivered 12 assists and Mallory Magrino had five aces.

Rehobeth reaches semifinals: Rehobeth went 2-2 in reaching the semifinals of the Dothan Junior Varsity Tournament Saturday.

The Rebels beat Charles Henderson 25-10, 25-3 and Wicksburg 21-25, 25-16, 15-13 and lost to Houston Academy 26-24, 25-22 in pool play before losing to top seed Pike Road in the semifinals 25-20, 25-10.

For the tournament, Emerson Trotter had 13 aces, 33 assists and four digs, Karaline Paulk had four aces, 10 kills, eight blocks and three digs and Bella Turner had two aces, 12 kills and two digs.

Also for Rehobeth, Annalee Walker had five aces, four kills, three digs and two assists, Lilly Richards had eight aces and five kills and Emma Davis had four kills. Hayden Harris had 12 digs, Cate Watson 10 digs and Jessa Buker eight digs.

Dothan reaches semifinals: Dothan went 2-2 at its tournament, reaching the semifinals.

The Wolves beat Cottonwood 25-14, 25-12 and Opp 25-20, 25-21 and lost to Pike Road in pool play, 25-11, 25-27, 15-13. They lost to Houston Academy in the semifinals 25-14, 25-16.

For the day, Maggie Benton had 23 kills, two aces, four blocks and 31 digs and Haley Trawick had 15 kills, three aces, 13 digs and two blocks, while Harmoni Descalzi had five aces, four kills, 44 digs and six assists and Lindsey Bright had five aces, 35 assists and 16 digs in leading Dothan.

Brantlee McCarthy had 10 kills and Kelsey Peaden had six kills. Caroline Farmer had 27 assists and seven digs. Maylee Lancaster had nine digs and four kills.

Opp goes 1-2: Opp lost two of its three matches at the Dothan JV Tournament.

The Bobcats lost to Pike Road 23-25, 25-7, 15-0 and to Dothan 25-20, 25-21 before beating Cottonwood 25-11, 25-11.

For the tournament, CB Johnson had seven kills, two aces and 26 digs, Brooke Butler had four aces and 24 digs and Madi Wilson had four aces, 20 assists and 28 digs to lead Opp. Crislyn Birge and Braleigh Nall had five kills each and Birge had 10 digs. Shelby Greenacre delivered 43 digs.

PCS plays at St. James: Providence Christian’s junior varsity team went 1-2 at the St. James Invitational on Saturday.

The Eagles lost to Briarwood Christian 17-025, 25-23, 15-12, beat Prattville 25-12, 25-15 and lost to Alabama Christian Academy 25-21, 25-23.

Selah Kuwahara had nine kills, two aces, two digs, three Solo blocks and two block assists and Dantzler Dowling had nine kills, five Solo blocks and two block assists to lead PCS. Reese Colbert had seven aces and 51 digs, Ryle Spence had four aces, 32 assists, 10 digs and two block assists and Haisten Grace Price had six aces and 14 digs.

Ella Atkinson had eight kills, two solo blocks and two block assists. Kaitlyn Russ had two aces and 19 digs, Maddie Claire McNeill had two aces, two kills, 18 digs and two block assists and Carlee Smith had six kills and three digs.

Wiregrass Kings wins two on the road: The Wiregrass Kings JV team won a pair of matches at Southern Christian on Saturday, winning the opener 25-15, 25-17 and taking the second match 25-11, 25-18.

For the day, Janie Waddell had 19 kills, three aces and four digs, Becca Wise had 18 kills, five aces and two digs and Lily Barrett had 10 kills, four aces and three digs. Josalyn Howe earned 32 assists, three aces and three digs and Emma Schulman had five kills, three digs and two aces. Ellie Alfrod added three aces.

Northside Methodist Junior High wins Providence tourney

Northside Methodist went 4-1, including an 18-25, 25-12, 15-13 win in the Championship over Dauphin to Capture the PCS Junior High Tournament on Saturday.

The Knights beat Houston Academy 25-17, 22-25, 15-7 and Ashford 25-10, 25-22 before losing to Dauphin 25-23, 20-25, 15-9. They took a 25-18, 25-15 over Headland in the semifinals before avenging the loss to Dauphin in the finals.

Shannon Alvord amassed 30 kills and 19 digs, Ali Scott had 11 aces and nine kills and Jenna Forrester earned 24 kills to lead NMA. Alyssa Turner had eight aces and 21 assists and Libby Miller had three kills and three aces.

Headland goes 3-1: Headland Middle School’s team went 3-1 and advanced to the semifinals.

The Rams beat Providence Christian 6-25, 25-23, 15-10, Rehobeth 25-12, 25-14 and Coppinville 25-16, 17-25, 15-11 in pool play before losing in the semifinals to Northside Methodist 25 -8, 25-18.

For the tournament, Ireanna Blakenship had 12 aces and nine kills, Lola Jenkins had five kills, two aces, four digs and eight blocks and Kiley Taylor had two aces, 10 assists and three digs.

Providence goes 1-2: Providence Christian went 1-2 at its junior high tournament on Saturday, losing to Coppinville 18-25, 25-23, 15-13, to Headland 6-25, 25-22, 15-10 before beating Rehobeth 25-11, 28 -26.

For the day, Laura Faulk had 20 aces, 29 assists, seven kills and 17 digs, Leighton Frazier had five aces, nine kills and 11 digs and Abby Bancroft had nine aces, 11 kills and 19 digs.

Reagan Elmore had four aces and five digs and both Gracie Johnston and Anne Richmond McClintock had seven kills each. Addison Russ had 25 digs and Alyse Deer had two kills and 16 digs.

Goshen goes 0-3 at Straughn: Goshen lost all three of its matches at the Straughn Invitational on Saturday.

The Eagles lost to Kinston 25-21, 19-25, 15-5, to Straughn 25-14, 25-16 and to Brantley 25-15, 25-19.

Kaci Wilkes earned six aces, 18 kills, 10 assists and 22 digs and Mikala Mallard had 12 kills and four blocks. Alyssa Sparks had three kills and 16 digs and Jaci Rushing had 21 assists and 10 digs. Emily Hussey had 42 digs.