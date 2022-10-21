Volleyball Roundup from Hillsdale County Thursday night contests

Volleyball Roundup from Hillsdale County Thursday night contests

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Hillsdale County volleyball teams took on conference rivals on Thursday night. The Pittsford Wildcats Hosted the Rams of North Adams-Jerome. Hillsdale Academy Hosted Lenawee Christian. Camden-Frontier played in a tri match with Quincy and Michigan Center. Waldron took Union City.

Waldron defeats Union City

Waldron defeated the Union City Chargers in five sets. The final scores were 25-22, 23-25 ​​(UC), 27-25, 21-25 (UC) and 15-13.

Sparta’s Emma Wines had 11 kills, two aces, five blocks and 18 digs. Jena Fellabaum had seven kills, nine aces, two blocks and 27 assists. Morgan Burk had seven kills, three blocks, 11 digs and one ace. Dezirae Gomez had four kills, three aces, and 11 assists. Makenna Burk was brought up to varsity last week as a libero and contributed 16 digs.

