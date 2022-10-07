Volleyball roundup: Alexandria earns senior night sweep; BE sweeps Wheaton-Herman-Norcross – Alexandria Echo Press

The Alexandria volleyball team celebrated senior night with a 3-0 sweep over Rival Sartell-St. Stephen (11-5, 7-3 Central Lakes Conference) is Thursday. Alexandria (9-4, 7-3 CLC) had lost to Sartell earlier in the year on Sept. 6, 2022, by the same 3-0 final.

Alexandria started the night with a strong first set (25-14), and won the second and third sets by less than five points.

The Cardinals are now on a three-match winning streak.

Senior Kiya Issendorf finished with a double-double, 17 assists and 15 digs. Senior Charlotte Lempka led the Cardinals in blocks with five, while sophomore Hadley Thul finished with three and senior Emma Ballou had two. Lempka had six kills and Thul hit five.

Junior Maddi Buysse had 10 kills for the Cardinals, while sophomore Addie Rossum finished with seven. Rossum had 10 digs as well.

Buysse served four aces for the Cardinals, while Rossum and Issendorf had two.

The Cardinals host the Runestone Classic on Saturday at AAHS starting at 9 am

Sartell-St. Stephen – 13 23 20 – 0

Alexandria – 25 25 25 – 3

Brandon-Evansville earned its 11th win of the season on Thursday and did so in convincing fashion.

The Chargers (11-7, 8-6 Section 6A) swept Wheaton-Herman-Norcross (5-13, 3-8 Section 6A) 3-0.

BE’s Kylee Dingwall (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a point in a match on Sept. 20, 2022, against Henning. BE improved to 11-7 with a win over Wheaton-Herman-Norcross on Oct. 6, 2022. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

“Coming in we really wanted to try and finish each set strong,” BE head Coach Kelly Olson said. “We did an okay job of that, but we are losing a little focus during sets that brings teams back into the set. We do a good job of withstanding those runs and really limiting them to under three points. Our hitters attacked the block and our block did a good job slowing them down. We reached a few times in serve receive, but defensively we picked it up.”

BE won the first and third set 25-23 and won the second set 25-10.

The Chargers are on a four-match winning streak and hoping to increase that winning streak in Marshall at a tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Chargers return to Evansville for a match against the Ashby Arrows on Tuesday.

WHN – 23 10 23 – 0

BE – 25 25 25 – 3

(No stats available yet)

Battle Lake wins close sets to close out Ashby

Battle Lake pulled out close wins to beat Ashby (1-13, 1-8 Section 6A) to earn its first Section 6A win of the year (3-17 overall, 1-12 Section 6A) on Thursday.

“Unforced errors hurt us and in Moments of Panic we struggled to keep our momentum and instead passed over it,” Ashby head Coach Hayley Stevens said. “After adjusting our rotation quite a bit this week, we seemed to get into a rhythm and things gelled well for this new setup. Sometimes finding a new niche when losing players to injury or other situations makes players step up into new roles where it can be difficult to accept, but it seems like the girls are up to the challenge.”

Battle Lake won the first set 25-22, the third set 26-24, and the fourth set 25-23.

Ashby and Battle Lake played each other earlier this season, in the first match of the year (Aug. 30, 2022) which Ashby won 3-1.

Battle Lake – 25 10 26 25 – 3

Ashby – 22 25 24 23 – 1st

ASHBY STATS – Haleigh Brendmoen, 5 digs, 19 assists, 3 aces; BrookeLinn Finkelson, 10 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; Ryleigh Brendmoen, 7 kills, 1 ace, 11 assists; Chloe Finkelson, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Livy Johnson, 6 kills, 1 block, 7 digs; Jess Schlundt 3 Kills 6 blocks; Lucy Ohren, 2 aces, 18 digs; Alyssa Johnson, 6 digs

Volleyball scores from Oct. 6

(Stats not yet available)

Browerville-Eagle Valley (18-3) 3, Osakis 0 (4-14)