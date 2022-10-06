Volleyball Rolls Past King’s; Wins Sixth Straight
Wilkes-Barre, PA (October 5, 2022) – First-year Abby Weise had 18 kills leading the DeSales University volleyball team past King’s College, 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19), for its sixth straight win on the season.
The Basics
- Final Score: DeSales – 3, King’s – 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19)
- Records: DeSales (12-7, 3-1 MAC Freedom); King’s (11-5, 0-4 MAC Freedom)
- The win is DSU’s 18th straight over King’s College and improves DSU to 34-10 all-time vs. the Monarchs.
How it Happened
- DSU hit .378 in the first falling behind 7-0 before dominating the rest of the set to win 25-14, scoring 25 of the final 32 points.
- The Bulldogs nearly beat themselves in the second set committing 11 hitting errors allowing King’s to take an early lead.
- Down 8-4, DeSales rallied to take a 17-14 lead and hung on late to take a 2-0 lead.
- Trailing 11-9 in the third set, the Bulldogs scored seven straight points to take a 16-11 lead and never really looked back from there.
Top Bulldog Performers
- Weise dominated at the net hitting .577 with just three hitting errors in 26 attempts. She added 12 digs and had two aces.
- Senior Austen Brewer and first-year Madison Swift each had six kills.
- Senior McKenzie Brady had 13 digs and served up seven aces.
- First-year Peyton Porterfield had 18 assists and four aces, while junior Grace Grandinetti finished with 18 assists.
For the Foes
- Joy Kindall led King’s with seven kills and added three blocks.
Inside the Box Score
- DSU hit .198 for the match and had 14 service aces.
- King’s hit just .098.
Up Next
- DeSales Returns to action on Saturday when they take on Gettysburg College and Muhlenberg College at Muhlenberg.