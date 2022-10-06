Volleyball Rolls Past King’s; Wins Sixth Straight

Next Match: vs. Gettysburg College 10/8/2022 | 2:00 p.m October 08 (Sat) / 2:00 pm vs. Gettysburg College History

Wilkes-Barre, PA (October 5, 2022) – First-year Abby Weise had 18 kills leading the DeSales University volleyball team past King’s College, 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19), for its sixth straight win on the season.

The Basics

Final Score: DeSales – 3, King’s – 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19)

DeSales – 3, King’s – 0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-19) Records: DeSales (12-7, 3-1 MAC Freedom); King’s (11-5, 0-4 MAC Freedom)

DeSales (12-7, 3-1 MAC Freedom); King’s (11-5, 0-4 MAC Freedom) The win is DSU’s 18th straight over King’s College and improves DSU to 34-10 all-time vs. the Monarchs.

How it Happened

DSU hit .378 in the first falling behind 7-0 before dominating the rest of the set to win 25-14, scoring 25 of the final 32 points.

The Bulldogs nearly beat themselves in the second set committing 11 hitting errors allowing King’s to take an early lead.

Down 8-4, DeSales rallied to take a 17-14 lead and hung on late to take a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 11-9 in the third set, the Bulldogs scored seven straight points to take a 16-11 lead and never really looked back from there.

Top Bulldog Performers

Weise dominated at the net hitting .577 with just three hitting errors in 26 attempts. She added 12 digs and had two aces.

Senior Austen Brewer and first-year Madison Swift each had six kills.

and first-year each had six kills. Senior McKenzie Brady had 13 digs and served up seven aces.

had 13 digs and served up seven aces. First-year Peyton Porterfield had 18 assists and four aces, while junior Grace Grandinetti finished with 18 assists.

For the Foes

Joy Kindall led King’s with seven kills and added three blocks.

Inside the Box Score

DSU hit .198 for the match and had 14 service aces.

King’s hit just .098.

Up Next