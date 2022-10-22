Volleyball: Rodrigues, Muller lead Westfield to Union County Tournament crown

This special volleyball season Westfield is having is like a math equation.

The constant is the serving prowess of Carly Rodrigues, but the variable of who will step up in the hitting department changes on a match by match basis.

And since the letter x is used to represent a variable, then it is fitting to consider Ally Muller the X-factor for the Blue Devils on Friday night. And this time, a performance like that came with a Union County title.

Count up the aces and Kills however you like, but when all was said and done at Kean University, top-seeded Westfield – No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20 – walked away with its second Union County Tournament title in three seasons by sweeping third-seeded Union Catholic in straight sets, 25-15, 25-17.

The Blue Devils now sport a terrific 17-1 record on the year, while the Vikings fell to 15-7. Muller led the balanced Champions with six kills and two assists on the evening.

“All year long, we have five or six different hitters that have been really good for us. There’s not that standout player that a lot of the top teams have that is above and beyond everyone else. I think it’s been key to our success,” said Westfield Coach Beverly Torok. “Tonight happened to be Ally for us.”

Tied 11-11 in the first set after a Union Catholic service error, it was a six-point serving Rampage by Rodrigues that created separation for Westfield. An ace – parlayed by kills from Muller and Caterina Carayannopoulos – helped extend the Champions to a commanding 17-11 lead late in the set.

