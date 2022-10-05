Volleyball Returns to HPC for Pair of Conference Matches

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers volleyball team is back in action with two matches this week. The Privateers (9-8, 3-2) will start against new Southland member, Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday. A third meeting against Lamar follows on Saturday. The match times are 6:30 pm and 1 pm respectively.

ACADEMIC HONORS NIGHT

On Thursday, all student-athletes who earned at least a 3.0 GPA in the previous semester will be honored. The volleyball student-athletes will be recognized before the match while student-athletes from all remaining sports will be honored between the second and third set.

PREVIEWING THE WEEK

The Privateers enter this slate of matches still holding in the top 15 in digs per set. Currently, New Orleans is 13th in the Nation in that category with 16.68 digs. Last week in three matches, Sheilah Purcell averaged 6.0 digs per set (60 total in 10 sets).

New Orleans went 2-1 for the week with victories over Nicholls and Southeastern. The Privateers currently sit in a tie for fourth in the conference standings. HCU (5-0) leads the way with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-1) following in second.

Over her last four matches, Kamryn Scroggins is averaging 10.62 assists per set. Scroggins Ranks 74th in the Nation in total assists on the season with 538.

New Orleans will be playing Texas A&M-Commerce for the first time on the volleyball court. The Privateers are 0-2 against Lamar this year and 19-28 against the Cardinals overall.

THE COMPETITION

Texas A&M-Commerce (5-13, 2-3) has a 1-6 mark in true road matches this year. The Lions split a pair of matches last week with a win against UIW and a loss against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Taryn Cast is fourth in the Southland in blocks per set while Lyric Hebert ranks fourth in the conference in digs per set.

Lamar (6-10, 0-5) has defeated the Privateers in tournaments at North Alabama and UT-Arlington before conference play started. London Hatch leads the conference in assists per set at 9.92. Kaitlyn Gil is second in the conference in kills (3.52 per set).

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans are encouraged to follow @PrivateersVB on Twitter, @PrivateersVB on Instagram, like /PrivateersVB on Facebook and subscribe to the PrivateerAthletics YouTube channel.