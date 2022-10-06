Volleyball Returns to Halton Hosting Florida Atlantic, FIU This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte volleyball begins a stretch where four of their next six matches in Conference USA will be played inside Halton Arena when they host Florida Atlantic and FIU this weekend. Friday’s match against the Owls is set for 6:00 pm with Sunday’s Tilt against the Panthers beginning at 1:00 pm

TIME TO BREAK IT

Charlotte (6-9, 0-3 C-USA) looks to break a five-game skid on Friday as do each of their opponents this weekend. The Niners have fallen to LA Tech, UAB and at #25 WKU while the Owls have also dropped five-straight being swept by North Texas, losing to UTEP and nationally-ranked Rice in four and in five at UTSA. FIU (3-14, 0-4) has lost four-straight Entering the weekend and will start things by hosting UAB on Friday night.

ALL-TIME ACTION

Florida Atlantic (10-6, 0-4) holds a 14-6 advantage in the all-time series, but the Niners have won each of the last four-straight. Charlotte won both meetings in Boca Raton in the spring of 2021 before doing the same here in Halton Arena last October. The Niners swept the first match on October 1st before taking October 2nd in four. Charlotte trails the Panthers by a slim 11-9 margin in their all-time setting, but again, the Niners have won four-straight inside Halton Arena against FIU.

WATCH AND FOLLOW

Both matches will be available through CUSA.tv and feature live stats. All links, including ticket links to see the action live and in person, are available at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.