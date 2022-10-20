Volleyball Returns Home to Battle Wichita State, Tulsa

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team is kicking off a five game homestand with a pair of matches in the Fertitta Center against Wichita State and Tulsa.

The weekend begins with the Cougars’ Dig Pink match on Friday at 7 pm Admission is free if you show a receipt of a donation of any amount to Houston’s Dig Pink Campaign. To donate, click here. On Sunday, Houston hosts Tulsa for a 1 pm match to close the weekend.

Well. 24 HOUSTON (17-2, 8-0 The American) vs. Wichita State (10-8, 5-2 The American), Tulsa (9-10, 2-5 The American) Dates | Time Friday, Oct. 21 at SMU at 7 pm | Sunday, Oct. 23 at Memphis at 1 p.m Opponents Wichita State (10-8, 5-2 The American) and Tulsa (9-10, 2-5 The American) Location Both matches at the Fertitta Center Live Stream ESPN+ | Friday vs. Wichita State, Sunday vs. Tulsa Live Stats UHStats.com Game Notes Houston

QUICK HITS

The Cougars entered the AVCA Coaches Poll at No. 24, the first time Houston had been ranked since the final poll of 1994. Prior, the Cougars had received votes for the five straight weeks.

Kate Georgiades earned American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors after posting 43 digs last week against Memphis and SMU.

Theut set career-highs in kills in three straight matches against Oregon State (16), South Alabama (19) and Mississippi State (20).

Multiple Cougars are moving up career record lists. For full updates on career rankings, see page 8.

Texas, Mississippi State, Rice, South Alabama and two matches against conference foe UCF make up the five 2021 NCAA Tournament teams the Cougars will match up against in 2022. So far, the Cougars have won three of five matches with a rematch against UCF scheduled for Nov. 25 in Orlando.

The 31-match slate features seven teams that won 20-plus matches in 2021, and four that won 25-plus. UCF and Texas each won 27 matches in 2021.

The Cougars return six of their seven starters in 2022 including all four The American All-Conference selections and All-American and AAC Libero of the Year, Kate Georgiades .

SERIES HISTORY

Houston record vs Wichita State 7-3

H/A/N Breakdown 3-1 | 4-1 | 0-1

Last meeting W, 3-2, 11/5/21, Away

Streak Houston, 3

Houston record vs Tulsa 11-22

H/A/N Breakdown 4-11 | 6-11 | 1-0

Last meeting W, 3-0, 11/7/21, Away

Streak Houston, 1

