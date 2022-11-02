Volleyball Returns Home for Key Matches with Clemson and No. 10 Georgia Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State volleyball team returns to Tully Gym for two key matches to start the final month of the season. The Seminoles will face Clemson on Friday at 8 pm on the ACC Network and No. 10 Georgia Tech on Sunday at 1 pm on ACCNX. Admission is free to both matches and the doors will open one hour prior to first serve. Friday’s match against the Tigers will serve as the Seminoles’ senior night with ceremonies beginning just after 7:45 pm

Senior Night

The Seminoles will be honoring six Seniors on Friday night in the match against Clemson. Lauryn Burrows, Emma Clothier, Melanie Cuervo, Andjelija Draskovic, Alejandra Perez and Emily Ryan will all be honored on Friday night. Burrows, Clothier and Draskovic will still have one year of Eligibility remaining because of the 2021 season that was affected by COVID.

A Model of Consistency

Senior middle Blocker Emma Clothier will be played in her 100th career match for the Garnet and Gold last Sunday against Boston College. Clothier has been a constant for the Seminoles in her four years at Tallahassee. Clothier has played in every single match for the Seminoles since she arrived on campus and has only missed four sets during her career with the Seminoles. Emma currently is 12th all-time in Florida State history in starts made in a career with 98. If she starts the remaining six matches of the regular season, Clothier will move into the top ten in that category.

New Court, Who Dis?

Tully Gym will look a little different for the rest of the season as the Seminoles have installed a new Taraflex court. The Seminoles first played on the court against Virginia Tech on Oct. 21. The Seminoles are 2-0 on the new court. During the offseason, the Noles will also be installing a permanent Taraflex practice court.

Home Cookin’

Once again, Tully Gym has been one of the toughest places to play in the ACC this season. The Seminoles are 10-1 this season with its only loss coming to No. 2 Louisville on Sept. 25. The Noles have tallied six sweeps inside Tully Gym and have won 33 out of the 39 sets played in Tully Gym this season.

Scouting the Tigers

The Clemson Tigers are 12-12 and 3-9 in the ACC and have lost six out of their last seven matches under second-year head Coach Jackie Simpson Kirr. The Tigers have already reached their win total from the 2021 season.

Clemson is led by one of the top hitters in the ACC in Camryn Hannah. Hannah leads the Tigers with 314 kills and has the eighth-best mark in the ACC at 3.57 kills per set. Setter Mckenna Slavik is one of the top Setters in the ACC with 826 assists this season and 10.20 assists per set which ranks second in the ACC.

Scouting the Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech is having another great season with a 17-4 record and is ranked No. 10 in the AVCA coaches poll. The Yellow Jackets have one of the top hitters in the country in Julia Bergmann. Bergmann ranks second in the country at 5.27 kills per set. Bergmann has tallied 337 kills and is hitting .260. Bergmann also leads the team in aces with 22. The Yellow Jackets give Bergmann a heavy dose of all the attempts. Bergmann has had 908 attempts this season with the second-most player having just 424 attempts.

