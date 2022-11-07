Volleyball Remains at No. 23 in the AVCA Coaches Poll

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team remained at No. 23 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll for the third straight release following a pair of sweeps over conference opponents last week. The Cougars defeated Tulane in the Fertitta Center before taking down Cincinnati on the road.

Houston (23-2, 14-0 The American) have now won their last 15 games dating back to Sept. 15 and are on their longest winning streak since a 17-game streak in 1994. The Cougars hold the fourth-longest winning streak in the country and are one of four teams that are undefeated in both conference matches and at home.

The Cougars also checked in at No. 18 in the latest RPI release by the NCAA. Houston is 3-2 against teams in the top 50, with their two losses coming against teams with an average RPI of 9.

Senior Rachel Tullos was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the week after she posted 10 blocks in last week’s matches. Senior Abbie Jackson also earned a spot on the conference’s Honor roll for the second consecutive week.

The Cougars continue a three-game road swing with a pair of matches next week at Tulsa and Wichita State. Houston starts against the Golden Hurricane on Friday, Nov. 11 before heading to Wichita on Sunday, Nov. 13.

