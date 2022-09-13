Volleyball Releases Promotional Schedule – Rutgers University Athletics

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Rutgers volleyball has announced its themed matches for the 2022 season

In addition to each of the theme matches, each Friday home match will feature two Raffles with giveaways with prizes this season including gift cards to American Dream, tickets to Rutgers events and more. Fans in attendance will also have chances for prizes in between sets throughout the fall.

Admission is free to all Rutgers volleyball home matches. Parking with free with online registration.

Saturday, Sept. 17 | 7:00pm vs. FIU | Jersey Mike’s Arena

T-SHIRT NIGHT

First 100 people to enter Jersey Mike’s Arena will receive a free Rutgers volleyball t-shirt.

Friday, Sept. 23 | 6:00 pm vs. Michigan | Jersey Mike’s Arena

RED OUT/YOUTH NIGHT

All fans coming to watch Rutgers open its Big Ten season in front of a national audience on the Big Ten Network are encouraged to help Red Out Jersey Mike’s Arena. The first 100 people will receive a free RED Rutgers t-shirt.

Junior Scarlet Knight fans (ages 12 & under) can enjoy the pre-game Inflatables in the Hospitality corner.

Friday, Sept. 30 | 7:00 pm vs. Nebraska | Jersey Mike’s Arena

SPECIAL OLYMPICS NIGHT

Cheer is not only Rutgers Volleyball but members of the Special Olympics and they participate in the high five tunnel during Introductions and play a set during intermission.

Sunday, Oct. 9 | 1:00 pm vs. Maryland | Jersey Mike’s Arena

TITLE IX/ALUMNAE DAY

Be the first 300 people to enter Jersey Mike’s and receive a Title IX tumbler. Former Scarlet Knights are also welcomed back “To The Banks” and will be recognized between the second and third sets.

Sunday, Oct. 30 | 7:00 pm vs. Illinois | College Ave Gym

HALLOWEEN

Trick or Treat with the Scarlet Knights as fans coming to the College Ave Gym to cheer on Rutgers wearing a Halloween costume can pick up free candy.

Sunday, Nov. 20 | 1:00 pm vs. Minnesota | Jersey Mike’s Arena

SENIOR KNIGHT

Celebrate the Rutgers senior in their final home game of the 2022 season in a pregame ceremony.