Volleyball Releases 2022 schedule – Binghamton University Athletics

VESTAL, NY – Binghamton volleyball has finalized its 2022 schedule, and will open play at home against Maryland Eastern Shore at the Bearcat Classic on August 26. The team continues play on August 27 against Boston College and Siena. The event is Binghamton’s first hosted weekend tournament since 2009.

BU will play in three other non-conference tournaments and a single match with Niagara before opening up conference play. The three tournaments are hosted by Central Connecticut State, Georgetown and West Virginia.

In Connecticut, BU will face the host Blue Devils September 2, and Columbia and St. Peter’s September 3. In Washington DC, the Bearcats will face George Washington (at GWU) and the Hoyas September 9 and Rider September 10. In Morgantown, Binghamton takes on Delaware State and the Mountaineers September 15 and Merrimack September 16.

The final non-conference contest before America East action will be against Niagara in the West Gym September 20.

“I am very excited for our non-conference schedule,” head Coach Allie Yeager said. “I think it’s a great mix of Talented teams that will challenge us and prepare us for America East play. We are excited to hit the ground running on our home court and to finish with a stop in West Virginia to get one of our Seniors Anna Sprys near home to play in front of her family.”

In total, BU will play 10 conference matches in 2022 before the playoffs. Home contests will be on Oct. 7 (UMBC), Oct. 14 (Bryant), Oct. 16 (New Hampshire), No. 4 (NJIT) and Nov. 6 (Albany).

Road matches will be Oct. 2 (New Hampshire), Oct. 9 (NJIT), Oct. 21 (Albany), Oct. 30 (UMBC) and Nov. 13 (Bryant).

“I expect to see a lot of change in the conference this year,” Yeager said. “It looks like a lot of Seniors graduated, so many teams will have great losses statistically, but with that comes great additions. With the addition of Bryant and the loss of Stony Brook and Hartford I think this could be an entirely different conference from last season. We can’t wait to compete.”

One final non-conference match will be played Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Colgate. America East Championships are scheduled to take place from Nov. 18-20.