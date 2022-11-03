Volleyball: Region final rewind (Classes 7A-5A) – Tampa Bay High School Sports Coverage | Prime Time Preps

Class 7A

Venice 3, Plant 2

The anticipated matchup between the top two teams in the class lived up to the hype with the host Indians rallying to win in five sets.

Through most of the first four sets, the Defending state Champion Panthers were in control. They already had two of the first three and were ahead 24-20 in the fourth — one point away from making another trip to the state semifinals.

But Plant let the lead slip away.

Venice fought off match point five times to win 26-24 and tie the match. The Furious comeback gave the Indians plenty of momentum, which they used to win the fifth and deciding set 15-9.

Entering Wednesday’s region final, the Panthers had been dominant in districts and the first rounds of the playoffs, winning their last four matches via sweeps.

Class 6A

Land O’ Lakes 3, Mitchell 0

The Gators made the state semifinals for the first time since 1987 by getting past one of their biggest nemeses — again.

Three weeks ago, Land O’ Lakes outlasted Rival Mitchell in five sets to win its first district title in 33 years. That also snapped a three-match losing streak to the Mustangs that dated back to 2019.

On Wednesday, the two met in the rematch.

This time, it wasn’t close.

The Gators made sure of it with a sweep.

To reach the final, Land O’ Lakes will have to get past New Smyrna Beach on the road in Saturday’s semifinals.

Class 5A

Region 2

Wesley Chapel 3, Merritt Island 2

Last year, the Wildcats went through a remarkable transformation, ending years of struggle by making the region Finals for the first time.

On Wednesday, they took the next step with their first state semifinal appearance.

Wesley Chapel, the top seed in the region, did it by beating Defending state finalist Merritt Island in five sets.

The Wildcats now travel to Naples Barron Collier in Saturday’s semifinals.

Region 3

Naples Barron Collier 3, Osceola 0

The Warriors had their 11-win match streak end after getting swept by Naples Barron Collier.

This was a rematch of last year’s region final that Osceola lost.

Any hopes of getting Payback were wiped away after the host Cougars took control early.