Volleyball recap (Sept. 29): THS, DCHS, OCHS

Trinity (Whitesville), Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic volleyball were clicking on all cylinders Thursday, grabbing wins in their respective matchups against Webster County, Madisonville-North Hopkins and Breckinridge County.

Trinity (Whitesville) vs. Webster County

The Lady Raiders extended their winning streak to six games on Thursday, grabbing their second straight sweep over Webster County 3-0 (25-16, 25-8, 25-13).

Junior Hannah Nash led the offense with 17 kills, while senior Josie Aull dished out 34 assists and the team tallied 12 serving aces en route to the win. Defensively it was the trio of sophomore Caroline Hall (11), junior Georgia Howard (8) and senior Abby Payne (7) who led the way, combining for 26 of the team’s 39 digs.

Trinity (Whitesville) sits at 25-6 overall with the win, now taking a few days off to prepare for their regular season finale against Owensboro Catholic at home on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m

Daviess County vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins

The Lady Panthers grabbed their second straight road win on Thursday, defeating Madisonville-North Hopkins 3-1 (25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-14).

It was the senior trio of Josie Newcom (17), Adylan Ayer (12) and Sydney DeRossitt (9) who led the offense, combining for 38 of the team’s 47 kills. Senior Lexi Owen assisted on 43 of those kills, while senior Taylor Roberts (24), senior Emma Rogers (13) and Newcom (12) led the defense by all finishing in double figures in digs.

Daviess County improves to 15-9 overall with the win, extending its winning streak to three games going into its final road game of the season against McLean County at 7 pm, on Monday, Oct. 3.

Owensboro Catholic vs. Breckinridge County

The Lady Aces bounced back from a tough district loss to Daviess County on Tuesday, sweeping Breckinridge County 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-21) on the road on Thursday.

Sophomores Jaiden Grant (10) and Olivia Castlen (8) led the way offensively, combining for 18 of the team’s 30 kills while sophomore Kennedy Murphy Assisted on 28 of them. Defensively it was senior Emily Christian and junior Karson Tipmore who tallied 14 and 11 digs to lead the way, while Tipmore also chipped in six serving aces.