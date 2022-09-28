Volleyball recap (Sept. 27): AHS, OHS, THS

The E-gals volleyball team was able to fend off Owensboro in a comeback district win on Tuesday, while Trinity (Whitesville) stayed hot with a sweep against Ohio County.

Apollo vs Owensboro

Down 2-1 in the match, Apollo volleyball was able to grab the fourth and fifth set to complete a 3-2 comeback win (20-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 15-6) over the Lady Devils on Tuesday.

Junior Jennifer Lee led the E-gals front line with 13 kills and 11 blocks, with sophomore Ava Fazio right by her side at 10 kills and 10 blocks. Junior Ahalia Ramirez also led the offense with 30 assists, while Juniors Kelsey Dickinson (28), Ella Alvey (27) and Kaley Dickinson (25) combined for 80 of the team’s 95 digs.

Senior Brooklyn Williams and junior Chase Mather led the Owensboro offense with 14 and 10 kills respectively, while sophomore Ava Fincher (20) and senior Mia Covington (16) combined for 36 of the team’s 37 assists. Mather also led the defense with 10 digs, as the only Lady Devil in double figures.

Owensboro falls to 6-14 overall and 1-5 in district play with the loss, as they will now take a few days off before competing in the Quad State Tournament this weekend. The E-gals on the other hand improve to 12-10 and 3-3 in district play, as they will also take some days off to prepare for the Quad State Tournament this weekend.

Trinity (Whitesville) vs. Ohio County

The Lady Raiders extended their winning streak to five games on Tuesday, getting revenge from their loss in the Apollo Summer Slam by sweeping Ohio County 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-13).

Junior Hannah Nash led the offense with 14 kills, while combining with sophomore Addison Mills (8) and junior Georgia Howard (7) to make up 29 of the team’s 33 kills. Senior Josie Aull tallied 30 assists to help set up the offense, while Hall (15), Howard (12) and senior Abby Payne (10) all finished in double figures in digs to lead the way defensively.

Trinity (Whitesville) improves to 24-6 overall on the season following the win, as they will now take a day off before hosting Webster County at 6 pm on Thursday.