Volleyball recap (Sept. 26): THS, OHS

Trinity and Owensboro volleyball started the week off strong, grabbing a win over Evansville Christian and Hancock County in their respective matchups.

Trinity (Whitesville) vs. Evansville Christian

The Lady Raiders extended their winning streak to four games on Monday, defeating Emily Christian at home 3-1 (25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20).

Junior Hannah Nash led the way offensively with 18 kills, while sophomore Kenzie McDowell added 13 and junior Georgia Howard added 10. Senior Josie Aull tallied a whopping 45 assists, while sophomore Caroline Hall led the defense with 20 digs with Howard right behind her at 11. .

Trinity (Whitesville) improves to 23-6 overall with the win, getting right back to work on Tuesday with a home game against Ohio County at 7:30 pm

Owensboro vs. Hancock County

The Lady Devils grabbed their second straight win on Monday, defeating Hancock County on the road in a 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-17, 25-12).

Senior Brooklyn Williams led Owensboro in kills with 11, while senior Mia Covington dished out a team-leading 15 assists. Sophomore Ava Fincher followed close behind with 13, while adding a whopping seven aces.

The Lady Devils improve to 6-13 overall with the win, as they have a quick turnaround with a district matchup against Apollo at 6:30 pm on Tuesday.