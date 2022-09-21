Volleyball recap (Sept. 20): OCHS, AHS, OHS, DCHS

Owensboro Catholic swept the E-gals volleyball team in a district matchup to open up the week, while Owensboro’s woes continued against Warren East and Daviess County defeated Ohio County on Tuesday.

Owensboro Catholic vs Apollo

The Lady Aces grabbed their second straight district sweep on Tuesday, grabbing a road win over Apollo 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-10).

Sophomore Olivia Castle led Owensboro Catholic offensively with eight kills, while junior Blair Riney followed with seven. Castled also had three serving aces alongside Juniors Karson Tipmore, Isabelle Reisz and Kennedy Murphy, while senior Emily Christian added two for a team total of 14.

Christian also led the team in digs with six, while Murphy was also crucial offensively with 28 assists.

Sophomore Ava Fazio (5) and senior Jennifer Lee (4) led the way offensively, combining for nine of the team’s 14 kills while sophomore McKenna Mason earned seven assists. Junior Ahalia Ramirez added five assists, while also chipping in seven digs.

Juniors Kaley and Kelsey Dickinson both recorded nine digs in the match, while it was junior Ella Alvey who led the way with 10. The E-gals fall to 7-8 overall and 2-3 in district play with the loss, as they will now turn their focus to their Matchup with Webster County at 7:30 pm on Thursday.

On the other hand Owensboro Catholic improves to 6-6 on the season and 2-2 in district play, as they will now look to grab their third straight win on Thursday against Warren East at 7:30 pm

Daviess County vs. Ohio County

The Lady Panthers extended their winning streak to three games on Tuesday, fending off Ohio County with a 3-1 win (25-16, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17).

Senior Josie Newcom led the offense with 16 kills, while Seniors Adylan Ayer and Mary Grace Hall added nine each and senior Sydney DeRossitt added six more. Senior Lexi Owen had her hands all over the game, tallying 32 assists in the game.

Newcom also led the defense with 17 digs, with senior Taylor Roberts close behind with 14. Daviess County now sits at 12-7 overall, turning their attention to a home district matchup on Thursday with Owensboro at 6 pm

Owensboro vs. Warren East

The Lady Devils lost their 10th straight on Tuesday, as they weren’t able to take advantage of their opening-set win and ultimately lost to Warren East 3-1 (25-22, 13-25, 21-25, 19-25 ).

Sophomore Addie Travis led Owensboro offensively with 11 kills, while senior Brooklyn Williams and sophomore Ava Fincher followed close behind with seven and six respectively. Fincher also added 12 assists, while senior Mia Covington added 10.

Defensively the Lady Devils struggled, recording just 12 digs as a team. Owensboro falls to 4-13 overall with the loss, as they will now take a day off to refocus for a district matchup with Daviess County on Thursday.