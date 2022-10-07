Volleyball recap (Oct. 6): OCHS, THS, AHS

Owensboro Catholic volleyball came out on top in a five-set 3rd Region battle with Trinity (Whitesville) on Thursday, while Apollo snapped its losing streak against Edmonson County.

Owensboro Catholic vs. Trinity (Whitesville)

The Lady Raiders had their seven-game winning streak snapped to close out the regular season, as Owensboro Catholic beat them 3-2 (25-27, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13) on Thursday.

Sophomore Kennedy Murphy dished out a whopping 49 assists to lead the way offensively, while sophomore Olivia Castlen (15), sophomore Jaiden Grant (15), sophomore Tyranda Stuart (14) and senior Abigail Williams (12) all finished in double figures in kills. . Senior Emily Christian led the way defensively with 31 digs, while junior Blair Riney (21), junior Karson Tipmore (16), junior Isabelle Reisz (14) and Murphy (11) all finished in double figures as well.

Owensboro Catholic improves to 14-9 overall with the win, now owning a two-game winning streak to close out the regular season. The Lady Aces will be the No. 2 seed in the 9th District Championship, having plenty of time off before their first round Matchup against Apollo at 7:30 pm on Oct. 17.

Trinity (Whitesville) on the other hand suffers its first loss since Sept. 17, now sitting at 25-7 overall. Junior Hannah Nash was the only player in double figures in kills against the Lady Aces, recording 18 while senior Josie Aull orchestrated the offense with 37 assists.

The Lady Raiders had a strong day defensively with a whopping 95 digs, led by sophomore Caronline Hall (29), senior Abby Payne (23) and junior Georgia Howard (18). Sitting at 7-0 in district play, Trinity will assume the No. 1 seed in the district tournament and take time this week to prepare for it.

Apollo vs. Edmonson County

The E-gals snapped their two-game losing streak on Thursday night, beating Edmonson County 3-1 (25-13, 26-24, 28-26, 25-18) at home.

Junior Jennifer Lee (11) and sophomores Abbie Butterworth (13) and Ava Fazio (13) led the way offensively, combining for 37 of the team’s 45 kills while junior Ahalia Ramirez dished out 37 assists. It was a quarter of Apollo players that led the charge defensively, as junior Ella Alvey (18), junior Kelsey Dickinson (16), junior Kaley Dickinson (15) and sophomore Kadi Daugherty (9) that were the only players to record digs.

Apollo improves to 17-13 overall with the win, as they now look towards a weekend doubleheader at home when they take on Warren East at 9 am and Meade County at 1 pm on Saturday.