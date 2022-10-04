Volleyball recap (Oct. 4): DCHS, OCHS

Daviess County volleyball was able to grab a win to open up the week on Monday, while the Lady Aces couldn’t muster up enough offense in a road sweep to Henderson County.

Daviess County vs. McLean County

The Lady Panthers extended their winning streak to four games on Tuesday, sweeping McLean County handily on the road (25-5, 25-8, 25-3).

Seniors Josie Newcom and Mary Grace Hill led the way offensively with 14 and seven kills respectively, while Seniors Lexi Owen (15) and Sydney Mills (12) helped distribute the ball. Senior Taylor Roberts led the way defensively with 16 digs, while senior Emma Rogers was the only other player in double figures with 10.

Daviess County now sits at 16-10 overall with the win, now turning their attention to the regular season district finale at 7 pm on Tuesday against Apollo at home.

Owensboro Catholic vs. Henderson County

The Lady Aces were unable to come away victorious in their second to last home game of the regular season on Monday, as Henderson County swept them 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-23).

It was a team effort offensively with sophomore Olivia Castlen and junior Blair Riney recording eight and seven kills, while sophomore Kennedy Murphy dished out 20 assists. Defensively it was senior Emily Christian (18) and junior Karson Tipmore (14) that led the way, combining for 32 of the team’s 61 digs.

Owensboro Catholic falls to 12-9 on the season following the loss, as they will get right back to work on Tuesday with a district matchup against Owensboro at 6 pm at home.