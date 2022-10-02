Volleyball recap (Oct. 1): AHS, OHS

Apollo and Owensboro volleyball had a strong weekend at the Quad State Tournament, going 4-2 in their respective matchups.

Apollo @ Quad State Tournament

The E-gals had a strong weekend at the Quad State Tournament, going 4-2 with wins over Murray, Crittenden County, Community Christian and Christian Fellowship.

Junior Jennifer Lee led the way offensively, tallying 20 kills and 11 blocks while sophomore Abbie Butterworth had 23 kills and six blocks. Sophomore Ava Fazio (18), freshman Elise Wilson (13), and junior Alvia Norris (10) all finished in double figures in kills as well, while junior Ahalia Ramirez had a monster weekend with 19 kills, six blocks and a whopping 75 assists. .

Junior Kaley Dickinson led the defense with 36 digs while adding five aces, with junior Ella Alvey following close behind with 35 digs and a team-leading 11 aces. Junior Kelsey Dickinson added 30 digs and nine aces herself, while Ramirez added 21 digs and sophomore McKenna Mason added 11.

Apollo moves to 16-12 overall following the strong showing at the tournament, as they will now take a few days to prepare for their final regular season district matchup against Daviess County at 7 pm on Tuesday.

Owensboro @ Quad State Tournament

The Lady Devils had a solid weekend at the Quad State Tournament, going 4-2 in six games with wins over Dyersburg, Caldwell County, Todd County Central and Hopkins County Central.

Senior Brooklyn Williams led the way offensively with 40 kills, as sophomore Addie Travis and junior Kiersten Taylor were behind her with 26 and 20 respectively. Junior Chase Mather also added 16, while sophomore Ava Fincher (35 digs, 61 assists and 12 kills) and senior Mia Covington (26 digs, 41 assists and 13 kills) also played big roles offensively.

Senior Kennedy Thompson led the way defensively with 96 digs, while junior Hannah Ashley followed with 47. Owensboro now sits at 10-16 overall following the weekend, as they will now take a few days to prepare for their final regular season district matchup with Owensboro Catholic at 6 pm on Tuesday.