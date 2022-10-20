Volleyball Ready for Dayton – George Washington University Athletics

WASHINGTON – GW volleyball (12-10, 6-3 A-10) continues Atlantic 10 play this weekend with a pair of matches at Dayton. The Flyers and GW are scheduled to play Friday at 7 pm and Saturday at 3 pm in the Frericks Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Buff & Blue split a pair of matches last weekend vs. Fordham, with a 3-0 win on Friday and a 3-1 loss on Saturday. GW’s sixth-straight win on Friday matched its longest win streak since 2014. In the sweep, Liv Womble led the GW offense with 18 kills and a dominant .429 hitting percentage. It’s Saturday, Brittany Myers tallied her first-career double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs.

OFFENSIVE OUTPUT

Womble’s 18 kills on Friday were the most that the junior from Wilmington, NC, has tallied in a three-set match. Womble recorded a career-high 20 in two games this year, both of which went the complete five sets. Prior to Friday, Womble was averaging 8.88 kills when a match went three sets. Womble continues to lead the team with 262 kills this season.

FACING THE FLYERS

Dayton (12-10, 6-3 A-10) is second in the conference in both hitting percentage (.212) and kills (1,082). The Flyers lead the A-10 with 211.5 blocks, just one more than GW. Amelia Moore is second in the conference with 119 blocks and is second on the team with 212 kills. Lexie Almodovar leads the Flyers’ offense with 233 kills, good enough for fourth in the A-10.