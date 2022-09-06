Volleyball Readies for Annual Home Invitational

INDIANAPOLIS – Fresh off a season-opening tournament held inside the ARC this past weekend, the UIndy volleyball team will host its annual Invitational on the new court in Ruth Lilly Fitness Center on Sept. 2-3.

The Greyhounds welcome seven other programs this coming weekend, two of which are recognized in the latest AVCA national rankings: Ashland and Minnesota Duluth. Other NCAA tournament contenders, Bentley and Missouri-St. Louis, has made each of the past two East and Midwest Regional postseason events, respectively.

UIndy went 2-1 last weekend, picking up victories over perennial NCAA tournament program Anderson and in-region Findlay. of Hannah Sabot was masterful in the middle, averaging 3.36 kills on .471 hitting in 11 sets. defensively, MaKenna Barnhart climbed into the top five on the program’s all-time career digs list, tallying 54 scoops throughout the tournament. Tenth-year head coach Jason Reed sports 153 career wins, and the second-highest win percentage in program history.

In addition to the aforementioned teams, in-region squads Ashland, Grand Valley State, and Ohio Dominican, along with Minnesota State, will be traveling to the Circle City for the invite. Tournament Central, which includes links for live stats and Streams through GLVCSN, can be found here.