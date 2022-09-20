VOLLEYBALL RANKED EIGHTH IN #HLVB PRESEASON POLLS

INDIANAPOLIS – The IUPUI volleyball team has been picked to finish eighth in the Horizon League Preseason Poll, released on Thursday (Aug. 25). Head Coach Lindsey Froehlich ‘s team closed out the preseason 1-0 with a win over Southern Indiana.

Northern Kentucky was voted on top of the list, receiving six first place votes. Milwaukee was close behind, receiving four first place votes.

The Jaguars return Eleven including the main core of Emily Alan , How Madison , Brooke Phillips and #HLVB All-Freshman Team member Briana Brown . Other key returners included Maddie Ohm , Corrissa Remter , Allie Pogue , Addie Evans , Emma Ashcraft , Darragh Dixon and Sidney Veatch . The Jags have one newcomer in freshman Morgan Ostrowski .

The top six teams in the Horizon League standings earn spots in the league tournament with the Champion earning the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The full preseason rankings are listed below.

2022 #HLVB Preseason Poll

Pl. Team – Pts. (First-place votes)

1. Northern Kentucky (6) – 96

2. Milwaukee (4) – 93

3. Wright State – 78

4. Green Bay – 69

5. Purdue Fort Wayne – 56

6. Oakland – 51

7. Cleveland State – 39

8. IUPUI – 28

9. Youngstown State – 24

10. RMU – 16