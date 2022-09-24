VOLLEYBALL RALLYS PAST SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY 3-2 AT HOME

Next Match: at the University of New Haven 10/1/2022 | 4:00 P.M October 01 (Sat) / 4:00 PM at University of New Haven

Syracuse, NY – The Le Moyne College volleyball team came back to win 3-2 against Southern Connecticut State University today at Ted Grant Court in Northeast-10 Conference action. The Owls took the first two sets, but the Dolphins came back and won the third, fourth and fifth sets to take home the win.

“We had a slow start, but we were able to find our fire when we started the third set,” said head Coach Bethany Fabian ’13, M ’17 . “The team did a great job of keeping their composure. The team showed a lot of heart and maturity, and it’s so awesome to see our growth.”

The Dolphins, who improved to 3-0 at home, opened the match losing the first two sets to the Owls, 25-17 and 25-19, but came back in the third set to win 25-21. They kept the run going, beating the Owls in the fourth set 25-15 and solidified the win with a 15-12 score in the fifth set.

Senior outside hitter Madeleine Kennedy (Chelsea, Mich./Chelsea) led the Dolphins with a season-high 16 kills, followed by junior Madison Dembroski (Plattekill, NY/Wallkill) with 10 kills, three blocks and seven digs. Freshman middle Blocker Kayla Anstett (Rochester, NY/Hilton) registered career-highs of 10 kills and six blocks. Senior outside hitter Megan Fay (Cornwall, NY/Cornwall) with seven kills and two blocks. Freshman setter Haley Gerken (Buffalo, NY/Frontier) registered 30 assists and six digs followed by senior setter Margaret King (Penfield, NY/Penfield) recording 18 assists. Redshirt sophomore defensive specialist Isabella Leslie (Elmhurst, Ill./IC Catholic Prep) led the team with 19 digs and two assists. Sophomore defensive specialist Ella Katz (Ballston Spa, NY/Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake) recorded eight digs and redshirt sophomore middle blocker Marie Rhodes (Lancaster, NY/St. Mary’s) tallied seven digs, five kills and five blocks.

Gabriela Gaibur led the Owls with 20 kills followed by Kacey Deecher with 14 and Sarah Enright with 10. Taylor Jones had a double-double of 41 assists and 15 digs to go with five blocks. Aubrey Villena registered 17 digs, Gaibur had 14 and Deecher had 11.

The Le Moyne Dolphins (5-5, 1-1 NE10) will play their next match against the University of New Haven in West Haven, CT next Saturday, October 1st, at 4:00 PM.