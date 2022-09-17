Volleyball Races Past John Jay in Straight Sets

NEW YORK | Led by season-highs of 12 service aces and a .205 hitting percentage (31-15-78) Friday night at the Doghouse, the Farmingdale State College Women’s volleyball team picked up its first win of the 2022 campaign by knocking off a previously undefeated host John Jay College of Criminal Justice, 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-16).

The visiting Rams (1-3) received a season-best 9.5 points from senior outside hitter Kate Flamio (E. Islip, NY), who registered a match-high eight kills on 18 swings, while junior middle blocker Kalena Ricketts (Cambria Hts ., NY) collected six kills and a match-high three total blocks (two solo). Senior outside Cathleen Farrell (Bayport, NY) added nine points on seven kills and two service aces, with freshman setter Danielle Marullo (Patchogue, NY) and junior middle Mikayla Profeta (Knoxville, Tenn.) registering (a career-high) four and three aces from the service line, respectively. Marullo (eight) and senior setter Lexi Cavalieri (Lake Grove, NY) combined for 25 assists in directing the FSC offense.

In the back row, senior libero Madisyn Pozo (Bayside, NY) led all players by passing a season-best 16 digs, with Farrell (11) and Flamio (10) also finishing in double figures. Farmingdale State limited the Bloodhounds (4-1) to a minus-.057 hitting percentage on the evening.

Head Coach Kellie Block’s Rams will now turn their attention to their Skyline Conference opener on Wednesday (Sept. 21), when they travel to Kings Point, NY, for a 7 pm first serve at Defending Champion US Merchant Marine Academy.