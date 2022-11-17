Volleyball Pursues History on Final Regular-Season Home Weekend

HOUSTON – The No. 23 The University of Houston volleyball team completes its home regular-season slate with a pair of matches in the Fertitta Center this weekend. The Cougars host Memphis on Friday at 7 pm as the team looks for a program-record 18th consecutive win, followed by SMU on Sunday at 1 pm

Houston will Honor its four Seniors ( Kennedy Warren , Isabel Theut , Kortlyn Henderson and Jillian Thompson ) throughout the weekend culminating in the senior day ceremony prior to the match against SMU.

#23 HOUSTON (25-2, 16-0 The American) vs. Memphis (17-12, 7-9 The American), vs. SMU (20-8, 13-3 The American) Dates | Time Friday, Nov. 18 vs. Memphis at 7 pm | Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. SMU at 1 p.m Opponents Memphis (17-12, 7-9 The American) and SMU (20-8, 13-3 The American) Location Both games in the Fertitta Center Live Stream ESPN+ | Friday vs. Memphis, Sunday vs. SMU Live Stats UHStats.com Game Notes Houston

QUICK HITS

The Cougars currently sit at No. 23 in the AVCA Poll. Houston entered the poll four weeks ago at No. 24 for the first time since 1994. Prior, the Cougars had received votes for five straight weeks.

Houston has tied its win streak record with 17 consecutive wins, matching the high-water mark set in 1994. Additionally, the Cougars have swept their last seven opponents and have won via straight sets in nine of their last ten matches.

Georgiades broke Houston’s three-set digs record by posting 34 in the straight-set win against Tulsa.

Houston has been in the top-25 of the NCAA’s RPI in every release this season, including a spot at No. 10 is Oct. 16. Currently, the Cougars sit at No. 18 in the NCAA’s RPI.

Houston’s nonconference strength of schedule ranks 15th nationally, and is the toughest schedule in The American.

Multiple Cougars are moving up career record lists. For full updates on career rankings, see page 8 of the game notes.

Texas, Mississippi State, Rice, South Alabama and two matches against conference foe UCF make up the five 2021 NCAA Tournament teams the Cougars will match up against in 2022. So far, the Cougars have won three of five matches with a rematch against UCF scheduled for Nov. 25 in Orlando.

The 31-match slate features seven teams that won 20-plus matches in 2021, and four that won 25-plus. UCF and Texas each won 27 matches in 2021.

The Cougars return six of their seven starters in 2022 including all four The American All-Conference selections and All-American and AAC Libero of the Year, Kate Georgiades .

. Houston has posted back-to-back 25 win seasons for the first time since 1979-80, when the program played nearly twice as many matches a season than it does now.

SERIES HISTORY

Houston record vs Memphis 16-12

H/A/N Breakdown 9-3 | 7-8 | 0-1

Last meeting W, 3-0, 10/16/22, Away

Streak Houston, 8

Houston record vs SMU 13-23

H/A/N Breakdown 7-9 | 6-14 | 0-0

Last meeting W, 3-0, 10/14/22, Away

Streak Houston, 1

BUY TICKETS

Fans can purchase Houston Volleyball tickets by calling 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) or by clicking here. The 31-match schedule features 14 contests inside the Fertitta Center.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN POINT HOUSTON CLUB

Fans can help support the Houston Volleyball program by joining the Point HOUSTON Club. For more information about the Point HOUSTON Club, fans can click here or call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684).

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarVB on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarVB. Fans can also follow the team on Instagram at @UHCougarVB.

– UHCougars.com –