Volleyball pulls off consecutive sweeps

Volleyball pulls off consecutive sweeps

The West Texas A&M volleyball team has been red-hot, pulling off a pair of sweeps last week.

The first came against St. Edward’s on Friday. The Lady Buffs won 25-12, 25-17, 25-16 thanks in large part to Emma Becker (12 kills) and Torrey Miller (10 kills, two blocks).

The second sweep came to St. Mary’s (TX) on Saturday. WT won 25-12, 25-18, 25-21 with big efforts from Miller (nine kills, two aces) and Taytum Stow (nine kills, one ace, three blocks).

WT is now 11-4 overall and 4-0 in Lone Star Conference play. The Lady Buffs are ranked 15th in the country.

Wranglers roundup: Amarillo remains undefeated on the season

Women’s soccer suffers its first loss of the season

The WT Women’s soccer team is unblemished no longer, but there’s no shame in losing to the number one team in the nation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button