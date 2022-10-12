Volleyball Pride Night at the Icardo Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – CSU Bakersfield’s Athletics Department celebrates LGBTQ+ History Month with Pride Night! We invite you to join us this Friday, October 14th, at 6:00 PM to watch the Roadrunner volleyball team take on The University of Hawaii at the Icardo Center. The doors will open at 5:00 PM.

The Women’s Volleyball Pride Night event is part of CSUB’s Outober, a Celebration of LGBTQ+ pride. Women’s Volleyball Head Coach Giovana Melo said, “Pride to me means being proud of who I am and not being afraid of being my Authentic self. It is an opportunity to be vulnerable and stand together. It is a time to celebrate who we are as people.”

“As a coach, I play a critical role in creating a safe, accepting, and non-judgmental environment for my Athletes and coaching staff. Coaching gives me the platform where I can be a role model for them, and I take that role very seriously in all aspects of my life [team] culture, we encourage open and honest conversations. I want them to feel empowered to be whoever they want to be because they are the future of our society.”

What to look forward to

The first 200 CSUB students will receive a Roadrunner pride shirt. There will be a fan contest during the game, so be on the lookout to have a chance at winning gift cards!

“Runners continue the four-match home stand

The Women’s Volleyball team earned back-to-back sweeps against Big West opponents last week. Saturday night’s game against the UC Riverside Highlanders ended in a thriller. Bakersfield won the third and final set with a score of 34-32. Senior libero Paige Calvin earned Big West Defensive Player of the week honors after dominating performances last week.

CSUB continued their momentum during Tuesday’s match against Cal Poly, one of the top teams in the Big West. The two teams matched each other’s competitiveness throughout the night. Bakersfield took the first and third sets, while the Mustangs grabbed the second and fourth sets of the match. Eventually, Cal Poly ended the night with a 15-13 final set. The `Runners look to bounce back against the conference leaders, the University of Hawaii this Friday.

Ticket offer

The CSUB Ticketing Office is offering a Pride Night ticket and t-shirt bundle for $25.00. You will receive one CSUB pride shirt and one ticket per bundle.

(All students have free admission to CSUB Athletic events with a Student ID)

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for any CSUB Women’s volleyball game, visit gorunners.com/tickets.

