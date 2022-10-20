Volleyball Preview: Tennessee Travels Down to The Plains for Friday Night Showdown Against Auburn

Tennessee volleyball is set to close out October with its final match of the month on the road at Auburn. The first serve between the Lady Vols and Tigers is set for Friday at 8 pm ET at Neville Arena.

BROADCAST INFO

Fans can stream the match on SECN+ or through the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and can be found at this LINK.

LAST TIME OUT

Tennessee dropped both matches in its series at Arkansas, falling 3-0 to the Razorbacks twice. Erykah Lovett carried the load for the Lady Vols as she scored 14 kills in match one and 15 in match two. She hit .275 in both meetings.

SUCCESS VERSUS THE TIGERS

Head Coach Eve Rackham Watt is 6-0 vs. the Tigers since her arrival on Rocky Top in 2018. Over that span, Tennessee has swept Auburn four times including each of the last three meetings.

SWEEPS-VILLE

Seven of the Lady Vols’ 10 wins this season have come in three sets. Including last season, 21 of UT’s last 30 wins have been swept.

WINDICATORS

Tennessee is 7-4 when it hits better than .250 this season. UT is also 10-2 when it wins the second set. During Rackham Watt’s tenure, UT is 55-8 when it hits .250 or better and is 66-10 when it wins the second set.

LOVIN’ IT

Sophomore transfer Erykah Lovett has made an immediate impact on the team since she arrived from Long Beach State. The daughter of a volleyball coach, she is second on the team in kills with 255 and averages 3.59 kills/set. Since the start of SEC play, the Newnan, Georgia, native has totaled 129 kills in eight matches – averaging 4.45 kills per set – and is hitting .295 percent.

SCOUTING AUBURN

2022 Record: 17-2 (6-2 SEC)

Series Record: UT leads 36-20-1

Last Meeting: Sept. 29, 2021 – A 3-0 sweep for the Lady Vols.

Key Player/Stat: Auburn is led by a group of freshmen who have the Tigers playing well and with confidence. Freshmen outsiders Akasha Anderson and Madison Scheer lead the team in kills at 281 and 231, respectively.

UP NEXT

Tennessee will have 12 days off following its match at Auburn and will return to the court on Wednesday, Nov. 2 on the road at Ole Miss.