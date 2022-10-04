Volleyball Preview: Tennessee Opens Three-Match Homestand Against No. 15 Florida

Tennessee volleyball is back in action Wednesday as it plays host to No. 15 Florida at home in Thompson-Boling Arena. The first serve is scheduled for 7 pm ET.

For fans planning to attend, note that Tennessee’s clear-bag policy will be in effect again this season.

TICKETING PROCEDURE

Starting this fall, tickets to all Tennessee Athletics events will be digital and can be accessed through a mobile device to improve security and reduce the risk of ticket fraud as well as make the process more convenient for fans.

Fans will gain admission into all venues via a unique QR code which will be scanned directly from a mobile device. For quick and easy entry into Tennessee Athletics venues, fans are encouraged to download the Tennessee Athletics app from the App Store (iPhone) and Google Play (Android).

Digital tickets can be managed via a mobile device or desktop web browser, but a mobile device is required for venue access on matchdays.

Your mobile device is the ticket on game day. All valid digital tickets will display a moving barcode or a hold near Reader (tap-and-go) icon. PLEASE NOTE: SCREENSHOTS OF TICKETS WILL NOT SCAN AT THE GATE AND WILL NOT ALLOW ENTRY!

BROADCAST INFO

Wednesday night’s Matchup against the Gators will be broadcast nationally on ESPNU. Eric Frede (play-by-play) and Katie George (analyst) will call the action.

LAST TIME OUT

The Lady Vols split their first SEC series of the year at Texas A&M. UT fell in five sets in the opening match but bounced back to sweep the second.

STAR TURN

Erykah Lovett has been Rolling on offense for UT through the first three SEC matches. Against the Aggies, she notched 36 kills and hit .333. In SEC play, Lovett leads the team in kills (51), kills/set (4.64) and hit percentage (.402).

NEW FACE ON THE BACKLINE

Tennessee has introduced a new libero into the lineup since returning from Pittsburgh as a sophomore Ashlyn King has moved into the role. An outside hitter since her arrival on Rocky Top, King has made the transition to libero seem natural.

In three matches, King has a .957 reception percentage, which includes a perfect percentage in her first start at libero against Missouri.

SWEEPS-VILLE

Six of the Lady Vols’ eight wins this season have come in three sets. Including last season, 20 of UT’s last 28 wins have been swept.

WINDICATORS

Tennessee is 6-3 when it hits better than .250 this season. UT is also 8-2 when it wins the second set. During Rackham Watt’s tenure, UT is 54-7 when it hits .250 or better and is 64-10 when it wins the second set.

UP NEXT

Tennessee continues its homestand against South Carolina on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9. Saturday’s match begins at 4 pm, while the first serve on Sunday is slated for noon.