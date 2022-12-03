Volleyball Preview: NCAA First Round (Purdue)

Tennessee volleyball begins its 2022 postseason journey Friday at 4 pm ET against Purdue as it opens up the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.

The Lady Vols are making their 17th appearance in the NCAA Tournament after finishing the 2022 regular season 17-13 overall and 11-7 in SEC play.

BROADCAST INFO

Friday’s match is available for streaming on ESPN+ or through the ESPN app. Live stats are provided by Louisville and links can be found by visiting the volleyball schedule page on UTsports.com.

TOURNAMENT QUICK HITS

The Lady Vols are making their second consecutive appearance in the tourney and their third trip under head Coach Eve Rackham Watt – 2018 and 2021. It is the first time UT has reached the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons since 2011 and 2012.

In the Lady Vols’ previous trips under Rackham Watt, they won their first-round match and advanced to the second round of the tournament.

Tennessee is 11-5 in first-round matches and has won five of its last six opening rounds.

BACK TO LOUISVILLE

2022 marks Tennessee’s second trip to Louisville for the NCAA Tournament. The Orange & White last made the Trek to the Bluegrass State for the tourney in 2012.

FAMILIAR FACE

UT and Purdue have become very familiar with each other – Friday’s meeting will be the third since the beginning of last season. The Lady Vols and Boilermakers played last season in West Lafayette, Indiana, and met earlier this season in Knoxville, Tennessee.

It will be the second time the programs have met in the NCAA Tournament – ​​the first tournament meeting came in the first round in 1981.

BATTLE TESTED

Tennessee faced one of the toughest schedules in the country, playing 11 teams that made the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Vols faced seven seeded teams.

SWEEPS-VILLE

Ten of the Lady Vols’ 17 wins this season have come in three sets. Including last season, 24 of UT’s last 37 wins have been swept.

WINDICATORS

Tennessee is 14-4 when it hits better than .250 this season and is 15-3 when it wins the second set. During Rackham Watt’s tenure, UT is 62-8 when it hits .250 or better.

Under Rackham Watt, the Lady Vols are 71-11 when they win the second set.

SCOUTING PURDUE

2022 Record: 20-10 (11-9 B1G)

Series Record: Purdue leads, 8-1

Last Meeting: Aug. 27, 2022 – A four-set win for Purdue.

Key Player/Stat: Purdue is making its 24th NCAA Tournament appearance after finishing the 2022 campaign 20-10 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten. Eva Hudson is the go-to Offensive Threat for the Boilermakers with 479 Kills this season and a 4.20 Kills per set average. Raven Colvin is second on the Squad at 259 Kills and a 2.19 Kills per set average.

On the backline, Maddie Schermerhorn ranks second among all Power Five players with 4.62 digs per set.

All three players received All-Big Ten honors, with Hudson named the league’s freshman of the year. Colvin and Schermerhorn garnered second team recognition, while Hudson was tabbed first team.

UP NEXT

The Winner Advances to the second round and will face the Winner of Louisville/Samford on Saturday at 6 pm

