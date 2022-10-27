Volleyball Prepares For Villanova and Georgetown

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College volleyball team is set to face Villanova on Friday, Oct. 28 at 5:00 pm in Villanova, Pa. before traveling to Washington DC to take on BIG EAST foe Georgetown. The match is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2:00 p.m

@VILLANOVA:

WATCH | LIVE STATS

@GEORGETOWN

WATCH | LIVE STATS

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… The Friars head into the weekend with an overall record of 10-12 (2-8 BIG EAST). Providence most recently faced Connecticut on Oct. 19 and Butler on Oct. 22 where they suffered two losses. Providence was swept by Connecticut before being edged out by Butler in four sets.

Kayla Grant (Rowlett, Texas) continues to be an Offensive asset for the Friars as the sophomore middle Blocker Ranks sixth in the BIG EAST in hitting percentage; hitting .321. Grant has notched 49 kills in conference play. The middle Blocker leads the team in blocks, with 64 block assists and nine Solo blocks on the season.

Brielle Mullally ( Garden Grove, Calif.) leads the Friars in points with 276, averaging 3.21 points per set. Mullally has remained an all-around player for Providence through conference play after recording 145 assists, a team-best 105 kills, 62 digs, 22 block assists and 12 service aces across ten matches. The senior currently ranks third in the BIG EAST in service aces per set (.38). Mullally earned a BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll nod on Oct. 10 after recording a triple-double to steer the Friars past Xavier for the first time since 2017.

Mackenzie Taylor (Holbrook, NY), the Friars’ defensive specialist, has also been a key player for Providence. Taylor leads Providence in digs (388) and her 4.67 digs per set ranks third in the BIG EAST. The graduate student has also added 92 assists. In the match against Connecticut, Taylor moved into third place on the Friars’ all-time career list for digs, currently standing at 1,618 digs.

Shaliyah Rhoden (Rowlett, Texas) is second on the team in kills with 213 this season. In conference play, Rhoden has recorded 90 kills for the Friars. The sophomore has also collected 28 digs and put up 13 total blocks (12 blocks assists and one Solo block) in BIG EAST matches.

SCOUTING THE WILDCATS… The Villanova Wildcats enter the weekend with a 6-16 overall record (2-8 in the BIG EAST). The Wildcats went 0-2 last week after falling to #18 Creighton in straight sets and Xavier in four.

Junior Kiera Booth Ranks third in the BIG EAST in hitting percentage, hitting .331 on 435 total attempts; Booth’s percentage in conference play sits even higher at .338. Booth leads the Wildcats in blocks with 63 block assists and six solo blocks.

Sophomore Elizabeth Feczko has collected 140 digs so far in conference play, leading the Wildcats. Feczko has recorded double-digit digs in 11 of the Wildcats’ last 13 matches.

Senior Belle Morgan’s 6.27 assists per set ranks eighth in the BIG EAST. The senior leads the Wildcats with 320 assists. Morgan has also added 44 digs and 19 total blocks.

SCOUTING THE HOYAS… Georgetown enters this weekend with a 2-8 BIG EAST record and is 4-17 overall. The Hoyas suffered two-straight losses last week after falling to Xavier in five sets and #18 Creighton in three. The Hoyas are looking to get back in the win column against Connecticut on Oct. 28 before welcoming the Friars on Oct. 29.

Sophomore Mary Grace Goyena leads the Hoyas in kills (244). Goyena is currently ranked 10th in the BIG EAST in kills. The sophomore has added 26 blocks and 18 service aces for the Hoyas.

Sophomore Karis Park has collected a team-best 328 digs including 173 in conference play. The libero recorded 20+ digs in five of the Hoyas’ last eight matches.

Junior Chanelle Smith’s average of 1.03 blocks per set ranks fifth in the BIG EAST. Smith has notched 64 total blocks including 54 block assists and 10 solo blocks.

WHAT’S NEXT… Providence will play away from home next weekend as it takes on #18 Creighton in Omaha, Neb. is Friday, Nov. 4 at 2:00 pm (ET) before traveling to Cincinnati, Ohio to face Xavier on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1:00 p.m