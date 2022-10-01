Volleyball Prepared for Pair of Matches at Georgia – Texas A&M Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – The Texas A&M volleyball team looks to remain undefeated on the road this weekend when it travels to face the Georgia Bulldogs in a pair of matches.

First serve between the Aggies (10-4, 2-1 SEC) and the Bulldogs (10-3, 1-1 SEC) is set for 1 pm CT on Saturday and 11 am CT on Sunday. Saturday’s contest is available via streaming SEC Network+ while Sunday’s series finale is slated to air nationally on SEC Network. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow.

LAST TIME OUT

Texas A&M split its two-game series with Tennessee last weekend at Reed Arena. The Aggies used career performances from Caroline Meuth and Madison Bowser to top the Lady Vols in five sets on Saturday, before falling to Tennessee in three sets on Sunday.

MIGHTY MOUTH

Caroline Meuth was tabbed the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for her performances against Ole Miss and Tennessee. She recorded a collegiate career-high 30 kills in Saturday’s win over the Lady Vols, becoming the first player in the SEC to reach that milestone this season. The Graduate transfer paired her 30 kills with 14 digs for her third double-double of the year.

Meuth finished the week with 68 kills, averaging 5.23 kills per set, while scoring a league best 76.5 points. Her 68 kills leads the SEC by 17 and she has scored 19 more points than the player behind her in the category.

SETTING IT UP

Graduate transfer Elena Karakasi guided A&M’s offense to the third-best hitting percentage (.305) during the opening week of league play last week. Texas A&M’s offense led the league in team kills (182) and ranked second in kills per set (14.00) after week one.

Individually, the Athens, Greece, native dished out 146 assists while averaging 11.23 assists. Karakasi turned in her fourth double-double of the season in last Saturday’s win over the Lady Vols, matching a Collegiate career-high 58 assists to go with 12 digs. Her 58 assists marked the most in an SEC match across the league and second-most in a match this year.

SCOUTING THE SERIES

Texas A&M holds a commanding 20-5 lead in the all-time series with Georgia, and is an impressive 13-2 against the Bulldogs since joining the SEC. The Aggies have dropped just two matches on the road, sitting at 8-2 overall in contests away from Aggieland. A&M has won eight of the last 10 meetings with the Bulldogs, splitting the two-match series during the 2020-21 campaign and last year. Prior to the 2020-21 slate, the Aggies had won 13 consecutive contests.

