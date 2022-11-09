Volleyball: PR-B faces off with Mabel-Canton in state Quarters – Brainerd Dispatch

Pine River-Backus Returns to the Class 1A state tournament for the first time since 2017.

After knocking off Mille Lacs 3-1 in the Section 5-1A final, the Tigers (27-4) Drew No. 3 seed Mabel-Canton (34-2) in the state quarterfinals 7 pm Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

PR-B head Coach Josh Hirschey called the emotion after clinching a state berth surreal.

“The girls kept asking me ‘did we finally do it?’ because it doesn’t feel right, but we were just thrilled for them and their resilience and happy to see them rewarded for the work they put in,” he said.

The Mabel-Canton Cougars were the No. 2 seed in Section 1-1A. They beat Glenville-Emmons and Alden-Conger to reach the section semifinals. There Mabel-Canton won a five-set match against Kenyon-Wanamingo before knocking off top-seed Bethlehem Academy 3-1 in the section finals.

Hirschey said he has a friendship with Mabel-Canton head Coach Lonnie Morken.

“He’s taught me a lot about volleyball through the years, so it’s ironic,” Hirschey said. “We talked about every week through the fall and met multiple times. So it’ll be a thrill to be on the same floor as Lonnie. He’s a legendary coach and an even better person. But their team is very good. Both his daughters are good players and the setter, who is one of his daughters, is an all-state type of kid. Both middles are solid and they serve well, so it’ll be a challenge. They just won the best section in the state of Minnesota.”

PR-B earned the No. 1 seed in Section 5-1A Pod C. They swept McGregor and Braham to get to the Section 5-1A semifinals. There they faced No. 2 Verndale, who upset Nevis, the top seed in Section 5-1A Pod B.

After sweeping the Pirates, the Tigers beat the Mille Lacs Raiders who were the top seed in Section 5-1A Pod D.

Pine River-Backus Tiger Kaitlyn Rilea bumps the ball Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in 5-1A playoff action against Braham in Aitkin. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

The Tigers are led by Hannah Barchus who recorded 359 kills and 286 digs to go along with 57 blocks and 57 ace serves.

Libero Cate Travis leads PR-B in digs with 468 and also had 38 ace serves.

Setter Alaura Dahl reached over 1,000 set assists this season and has amassed 734 set assists this season.

“For us, we need to have a good day of passing,” Hirschey said as one of his keys. “Physically up front, we feel like we are going to be OK. We feel like we have some kids who are going to be able to put the ball down. We just have to hold up in serve-receive.”

Other top hitters for the Tigers include Kassidy Bristow, who tallied 205 kills and 278 digs this season with 52 blocks and 46 ace serves. Brianna Hanneken collected 166 kills, 120 digs, 27 ace serves and 20 blocks.

Another defensive specialist for the Tigers is Kaitlyn Rilea who has 257 digs and 40 ace serves.

Hirschey said he is not worried about nerves when it comes to his squad.

“I’ve got a pretty mature team,” he said. “It’s just another game and our goal was to never just make the state tournament. I’ve reminded them of that including before the section championship. There is no reason to be nervous now because our goal is set further. We will keep that same mindset and there will be nerves no matter what I tell them. I just hope we can get settled in and play in a short amount of time.”

Hirschey called it a luxury to have a mature team going into the state tournament.

“All these girls have been around big games,” they said. “Hannah is the only kid left who’s been on that Xcel Energy Center floor, so it’s great to have a Veteran crew. I feel like we are going to keep it as business as usual and hopefully, that helps them focus on the game plan and execute.”

Class 1A State Volleyball Tournament

Who: Pine River-Backus (27-4) vs. No. 3 Mabel-Canton (34-2)

Time: 7 p.m

When: Thursday, Nov. 10.

Where: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.