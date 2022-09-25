Volleyball Powers Past Bearcats – University of Houston Athletics

Next Match: at East Carolina 9/30/2022 | 5 p.m Sept. 30 (Fri) / 5 pm at East Carolina History

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team remained unbeaten in conference play with a four-set win over Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon in the Fertitta Center (25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 25-17).

Houston (11-2; 2-0 AAC), who is still receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Coaches Poll, kept an unblemished record in conference play and improved to an undefeated 5-0 record at home. Cincinnati, who was picked to finish third in the AAC in the preseason coaches’ poll, moves to 3-9 (1-1 AAC) on the season.

Graduate Isabel Theut led the Cougars with 15 kills, marking her third straight and sixth match overall where she paced Houston in the category. Junior Kate Georgiades tallied a career-high six aces while also leading both teams with 21 digs. Her six aces are tied for second most in a four-set match in program history.

Sophomore Kellen Morin also recorded a .500 hitting percentage with 11 kills. Additionally, junior Annie Cooke tallied 24 assists (team-best) and 11 digs to post her fourth double-double of the season and 19th of her career, while senior Rachel Tullos paced the match with eight blocks and posted 10 kills.

The team has now posted an 11-2 start for the second time in the last three seasons and has held its opponents to a sub-.200 hitting percentage in 10 of its last 11 matches.

The Cougars outlasted Cincinnati, 25-23, in a back-and-forth first set that featured 13 ties and eight lead changes. Theut helped set the tone for Houston early, tallying a .833 hitting efficiency with five kills in the first frame.

Cincinnati pushed back in the second set, holding off multiple runs by the Cougars to take the set, 25-23.

Houston rebounded in another back-and-forth affair in the third set. Finding themselves down 15-10 Midway through the set, the Cougars used a 7-1 rally to take the lead, capped by one of Georgiades’ six aces.

The Cougars used a 6-1 run to pull away with the fourth set, ultimately winning the set, 25-17, and the match, 3-1.

The Cougars continue American Athletic Conference play on Friday, Sept. 30, as they head back on the road, heading to Greenville, NC to take on East Carolina. First serve in the match is scheduled for 5 pm Houston holds a 14-8 advantage in the all-time series against the Pirates and split the two results against ECU last season.

