Volleyball postseason begins with area tournaments this week – The Andalusia Star-News

All six county volleyball teams are in action this week as the postseason gets underway with area tournaments scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13.

Florala, Opp, Pleasant Home, Red Level, and Straughn will play Wednesday. Andalusia will play Thursday.

Each area will conduct an area tournament with single-elimination play using a best 3-out-of-5 format. Each area winner and runner-up will advance to the South Super Regional at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery next week.

Tickets must be purchased online through the AHSAA’s Ticketing partner GoFan with admission set at $8 plus a convenience fee.

All area, super regional, and state tournament contests are the property of the AHSAA. Live streaming of any AHSAA event outside of the regular season is prohibited and will result in a $500 fine for any school that has a set/match streamed.

The complete area tournament schedule with each team’s seeding is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 12

1A Area 1 at Kinston

Wednesday, Oct. 12

1A Area 2 at Brantley

Wednesday, Oct. 12

3A Area 3 at Straughn

Thursday, Oct. 13

4A Area 3 at Andalusia