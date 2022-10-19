Volleyball Plays Dig Pink Match is Friday Against Wichita State

HOUSTON – In tandem with October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, the University of Houston volleyball program has joined forces with the Side-Out Foundation for its upcoming Dig Pink match against Wichita State on Friday at 7 pm in the Fertitta Center.

Fans who show the Fertitta Center Box Office a receipt of a donation of any amount to the Side-Out Foundation will receive free admission to the match. Click here to donate.

In volleyball, “side-out” means regaining control of the ball. The Side-Out Foundation helps people with breast cancer regain control of their lives – and started their fundraising efforts through the sport of volleyball.

Side-Out Foundation Executive Director and Founder, Rick Dunetz, was a high school volleyball coach when his mother, Gloria, was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. Together he and his father, Bryant, decided to tell her story, and the story of all those with metastatic breast cancer, through dedicated volleyball matches across the US, where communities would rally and fundraise to support breast cancer research. This is how Dig Pink was born – and it is still a central program of The Side-Out Foundation.

So far, the 2022 Dig Pink Rally, which incorporates club, high school and collegiate volleyball teams, has raised over $400,000 towards metastatic breast cancer research and treatment.

Every $2,000 raised through Dig Pink allows Side-Out to provide an unprecedented analysis to metastatic breast cancer patients and their oncologists which ranks treatment solutions and clinical trials for each patient that can substantially improve their length and quality of life.

